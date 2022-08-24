Myall U3A Photography Group explore themes of glass

EACH month, a photograph taken by a member of the Myall U3A Photography Group is selected to feature in News Of The Area.

The group’s recent monthly topic was ‘Glass’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This was a very open topic and produced a wide range of photos,” said Sue Donohue, Myall U3A Photography Group.

“This photo by member Jim Semple was taken at the Tocal Homestead during the ‘Peek into the Past’ Day on July 22.

“It was taken in a hallway looking out onto the outside dining area through an old glass window.

“The photo was taken with a Canon D760 camera using a Tamron 28mm-200mm zoom lens at 40mm.

“Shutter speed was 1/125th second at f/11 and ISO 100,” Sue said.

For information about the Myall U3A Photography Group please email the Group’s Convenor Paul at mulvaney@bigpond.com.