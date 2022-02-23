Myall U3A Photography Group’s monthly photo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EACH month a photograph taken by a member of the Myall U3A Photography Group is chosen to be published in News Of The Area.

The photograph selected at Groups first meeting for 2022, for the monthly contribution, is of an Eastern Whipbird.



This is a rare photographic opportunity, given the Eastern Whipbird is seldom seen.

The photograph was taken by Group member Ann Woods.

Ann Commented, “Most of us are familiar with the whip crack call of the male Eastern Whipbird as these birds are common in our area however, they are wary and shy, preferring dense undergrowth so you might not have seen one.

“They feed on the ground, turning over leaf litter to find insects and their larvae and then run and hop through the bush and up trees, their rapid movements making them difficult to spot.

“I took this photograph of an adult Eastern Whipbird along the track leading from Winda Woppa to Jimmys Beach.

“I was lucky enough to watch this bird for several minutes one afternoon as it hopped around the branches.

‘It was a great opportunity to observe a bird which is more often heard than seen.”

For information about the Myall U3A Photography Group please email the Groups Convenor Paul at [email protected].