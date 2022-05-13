Mylestom Biggest Morning Tea helps raise funds for cancer research.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE village of Mylestom might be small, but it always comes up big for a good cause.

That was the case on Tuesday when most of the town turned out to support Maureen Heelis and her hard-working team who had organised a Biggest Morning Tea to raise money for the Cancer Council.

The hall was filled to capacity and tables were set up in the courtyard, all decorated with bright cloths and flowers.

Many of the local women had spent days baking and decorating the delicious spread that was enjoyed before the raffles and lucky door prize were drawn.

With a host of prizes donated by local craftspeople and businesses from Urunga and Raleigh, there were plenty of happy winners.

The speaker, Shandra Higgs, expressed her appreciation and thanked them all for their generosity.

She went on to remind us that we all know someone whose life has been affected by cancer, and we’ve all been by touched by it either directly or indirectly so it was pleasing to know that the fun and friendship we were experiencing would provide funds to help raise vital funds to bring us closer to a cancer-free future.

By Susan KONTIC