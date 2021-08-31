MyMirror mental health online service here to help

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONLINE Mental Health support is emerging as an accessible option in response to a recent Medical Journal of Australia (MJA) InSight+ article which reported that less than one-in-six people with psychological distress are seeking professional help.

Wellness champion Layne Beachley and medical professionals are calling all Australians to take care of their mental health, and advocating tele-tech, online mental health support as an option, such as MyMirror.



Raleigh mother and ‘nanma’ Shireen Gilmore has stepped up to News Of The Area’s call for a local person managing her mental health to share her experience,

“An online mental health program would be amazing,” Shireen said.

“As a sufferer of anxiety and depression, times have been very difficult as people don’t understand what you are going through.

“Having a program that you can explore and discover how and why you are feeling the way you are, having tools and strategies that you can get hold of straight away, may just be that thing that gets you through the night.

“Counselling and physiologist appointments are helpful, but not when you have to wait for over eight weeks to see someone just when you need immediate help.

“There are not enough facilities in regional areas to support those with mental health.

“I had days that were crippling.

“Just getting myself through the door at work each day has been my challenge.

“If I could do that, I had won.

“At times I have had to force myself to even do the simplest of things like shopping.

“I would be so nervous and stressed but forced myself.

“Sometimes all I wanted to do was sit on the lounge; this would be the time that I would seek help online.

“Googling self-help always directs you to call Lifeline or Beyond Blue; sometimes you don’t want to speak, you don’t want to admit you are struggling.

“I certainly would look into an online program to seek reassurance and help.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to talk about this matter on Mental Health and the importance of self-help with online programs.”

“I just wish this was available many years ago and may have helped my journey sooner.”

My Mirror digital mental health clinic aims to deliver timely, evidence-based, cost-effective, psychological treatment to anyone, anywhere, without the need for a clinical diagnosis, referral, or waiting time, online 21 hours per day, seven days a week.

By Andrea FERRARI