NAIDOC Week event to be held at Bellwood Park, Nambucca Heads

NAIDOC Week 2021, with the theme Heal Country, is approaching quickly.

Originally NAIDOC stood for ‘National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee’.

The Committee was once responsible for organising events to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

According to the National NAIDOC Committee, ‘NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

‘NAIDOC is celebrated not only in Indigenous communities, but by Australians from all walks of life’.

The week sees celebrations held across Australia each year, and some of these will be held in Nambucca Valley.

One currently being planned is being organised by a small committed team from Muurrbay Aboriginal Language and Culture Co-operative.

This free NAIDOC event will be held at Bellwood Park on 9 July from 10am-2pm.

There will be delicious free food, information stalls, an Elders and kids tent, activity tents, and a stage with live music.

The Bellwood event will begin with a Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country.

Co-organiser of the Bellwood Park NAIDOC event, Uncle Micklo Jarrett wants “to share and celebrate Gumbaynggirr language and culture with the community”.

Schools who educate about, and celebrate, NAIDOC week do so during the last week of term, or at the start of Term 3.

This is owing to the fact that NAIDOC week falls during the school holidays.

News Of The Area will be providing further details about local events as NAIDOC week nears.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN