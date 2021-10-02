Naidu Theatre Company opens auditions for Moana production in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA’s Naidu Theatre Company and the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium are producing Disney’s Moana Jnr on the Coffs Coast, and auditions are now open.

Jade Naidu, Artistic Director told News Of The Area, “We are producing Disney’s Moana on the Coffs Coast which is a huge production to bring to Coffs Harbour.



“With auditions open we’re spreading the word to bring awareness and opportunity to young performers aged 10-18yrs from different backgrounds.

“We encourage applications from the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) and CALD (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse) communities on the Mid North Coast.”

Based on the 2016 Disney film, Moana, the 60-minute musical adventure will perform at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium January 14 -22, 2022.

The film’s captivating song, ‘See the line where the sky meets the sea?’ sets the scene to dream.

“You’ll love this thrilling and heart-warming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage,” says the Disney literature.

“She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.”

Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favourite songs by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina; songs such as ‘How Far I’ll Go’, ‘Shiny’, and ‘You’re Welcome’.

Disney’s Moana. is presented through special arrangement with, and all materials are provided by, Music Theatre International.

“This production is special to us, as Moana celebrates and encourages incredible insight and advocacy of culture, diversity and inclusion of all,” said Jade.

The ultimate performer experience for the cast of Moana will also include an ‘Industry Guest Week’ of Fulltime Performing Arts Training with Industry Professional Coaches Jake Tyler (Acting) Olivia Vasquez (Vocals) and Kai Taberner (Dance).

All Audition and Show Information is available at: www.naiduperformingarts.com.

By Andrea FERRARI