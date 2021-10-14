Nambucca Bowling Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S been a busy couple of weeks for bowling at Nambucca Heads Bowling Club.

Social bowls has seen great turnouts for both men and ladies, and we are happy to have welcomed new bowlers to our club.

If you are thinking of trying out bowls, please drop into the club and put your name down.

Ladies’ social games are on Thursdays starting at 10:00 inside the club, mixed games are Wednesdays 12:30, and men’s games are Fridays at 12:30.

We are also busy with club championship matches for men and women.

A friendly mixed comp is played Sunday mornings at 10:00 also, especially for those who are still working, or can’t make it through the week.

Recent results:

Ladies – Minor Singles semi finals had two terrific matches.

Janice Cedelland won over Margaret Flagg 25-17, and Nerida Blackford lasted in a fight out with Teresa Meehan 25-21.

Janice and Nerida will be playing the final on Tuesday morning.

Social matches Thursday 7 October- N. Blackford A. Duffus 7 Kath K def J. Haig, S. Seckold and K. Porter 16-12; R.

Dugdale, M. Montgomery & E. Fleming def A-M. Johnson, H. Frank & P. Smith 24/13; J. Cedelland, T. Meehan and G. Richardson def E. Brown, M. Smith and M. Flagg 18-10.

Men’s Pairs Championship – Finals match saw Mark Blackford and Danny Curran defeat Barry Redman and Peter Dawe in another great match.

On Sunday of the long weekend, a terrific mixed social comp was sponsored by Nambucca Plaza.

A great turnout of experienced and newer bowlers, young and old, competed on a very hot day.

We all did well to last the distance, and everyone enjoyed the bowls and a great lunch, cooked by Men’s President Ray Hunt, ably assisted by Mick Boyle.

Many were lucky to gain some prize money at the end of the day.

Congratulations to the overall winning team of Kim and Graham Porter and Graham Hunt.

2nd placed were Teresa Meehan and Adam and Kenny Rostrom.

3rd place was taken by Bobby Sutton, Dave Ogilvy and Johnny Mack.

Peter McRitchie, Eliza Brown and Travis Price earned some cash in 4th place.

By Nerida BLACKFORD