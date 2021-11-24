Nambucca Bowls Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY 20 November saw the final of the clubs Mixed Four’s played between N. Blackford, M Duffus, M Blackford and Danny (the machine) Curran against M James, P James, G Richardson And Ian (the Drum) Poletti.

The match was a very tight affair right up until the final couple of ends when the machine’s team managed to kick away to win by 10 shots.

Congratulations to both sides.

The match was played in great sportsmanship before a crowd of 30 who really enjoyed the contest.

The club’s Mixed Pairs was supposed to start last Sunday but was unfortunately washed out and will now commence on Saturday 27th with roll ups from 12.45pm.

The second round will follow on Sunday.

Coming up we have the clubs A.G.M. starting at 11.00am on 12 December, the Xmas Two Bowl Triples on 18 December with a 10.30am start ($25-pp covering lunch and three games of twelve ends) to be followed by the men’s presentation ceremony.

See you all on the green.

By Grumpy’s CORNER