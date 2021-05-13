Nambucca CBD a winner in latest round of Fixing Local Roads program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAFER journeys are on the way across the region with Nambucca benefiting from the latest round of the Australian and NSW Governments’ accelerated Fixing Local Roads program to improve local roads and create thousands of local jobs in the regions.

In this latest round of funding, Nambucca Shire Council received $770,000 to upgrade roads around Macksville CBD.

Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan said roads are so important to the connectivity of regional communities, and the latest round of Fixing Local Roads funding would help local councils tackle the increasing amount of work required to provide safe roads for their communities.

“With more than $7.6 million being allocated to projects within the Cowper electorate, it is pleasing to see the ongoing commitment and partnership between the Australian and NSW Government in looking after and improving our regional roads,” said Mr Conaghan.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said Fixing Local Roads was helping councils repair, maintain and seal the roads that really mattered to our communities.

“The four local councils received a total of $8,445,777 to improve our road network – this just won’t just ease the burden of maintenance for local councils, but it will deliver safer, more reliable journeys for all local road users.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said Round 2 of the Fixing Local Roads Program would fund more than 100 new road upgrades across the State, creating more than 1,000 jobs.

“Safe, reliable roads are essential for communities in regional New South Wales – by improving roads, we are making a big difference to people’s lives in ensuring they get home sooner and safer,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“The funding will improve the safety of roads in local communities, including repairing, patching, maintaining and sealing local roads.

“We know improved roads are crucial to regional communities and the successful road projects will play a big role in helping residents and businesses recover from the effects of bushfires, drought, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

State Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the $191 million Australian Government funding commitment in June last year was on top of the $500 million from the NSW Government, building upon the vision for a safer, stronger regional NSW.

“We’re injecting even more funding into the roads in the bush that communities depend on, which means a safer and smoother journey for everyone,” Mr Toole said.

“Better maintained roads mean safer trips to school, to work and to the shops – and the NSW Government is committed to helping councils to create and support jobs, drive productivity and keep our regional communities connected.”

Round 1 of the Fixing Local Roads Program saw $243.6 million of joint funding allocated to 253 projects in 83 Local Government Areas, and Round 2 will see $150 million allocated to more than 100 road projects in 90 Local Government Areas.

All successful projects will be completed within two years to ensure local communities see the benefits as quickly as possible.

Guidelines and a factsheet for Round 2 of Fixing Local Roads can be found at https://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/business-industry/partners-suppliers/lgr/grant-programs/fixing-local-roads.html.