Nambucca Connected Learning Centre now taking enrolments for Semester 2

TAFE NSW’s new $8million Connected Learning Centre in Nambucca Heads (CLC) will be open for classes for Semester 2 2021.

The Nambucca CLC is one of 16 connected learning campuses in regional areas that has been opened by TAFE NSW.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said, “The new facility will offer locals a host of qualifications in growth industries, with an emphasis on tourism, agribusiness, creative design, hospitality, manufacturing, business, health and construction, with many classes set to commence from July 12.”

New courses include a Certificate II in Conservation Land Management, Certificate III in Education Support, Certificate IV in Building and Construction, Certificate IV in Property Services (Real Estate), Certificate IV in Design of Kitchens, Bathrooms & Interior Spaces, and Diploma of Human Resources.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said, “The NSW Government is investing in TAFE NSW to equip regional students with job-ready skills – and I look forward to seeing local students take advantage of the new and enhanced range of course options in the Nambucca Shire,” Mr Lee said.

The CLC is a large, light-filled space.

TAFE NSW describes the CLC as a “World-class digitally enabled campus”.

Both face to face and connected learning courses will be run at the CLC.

Inside the building are two large collaboration pods, two small collaboration pods, computer hubs for quiet independent work, large learning spaces with flexible dividers to reduce space as needed, and a large classroom space that opens up onto an area where the Mobile Training Units can be parked.

All these learning spaces are connected.

There is also a small learner support room, and a tech bar.

Angela Bergin, the TAFE Services Coordinator located at the Nambucca CLC said that, “Students are able to borrow laptops from me to be used at the tech bar.”

There is an outside recreation and learning area called the Yarning Circle.

Alongside online connected learning courses, there will be a range of face to face short courses to up-skill people.

“People still get nervous with technology and small digital training technology classes will run to familiarise them,” Ms Bergin said.

She encourages anyone who is interested in seeing the CLC to drop in between 8:30-4pm Monday to Friday.

The CLC is now taking enrolments, across more than 40 courses that are on offer.

Please contact Angela Bergin on 0414 214 990 for more information

Go to www.tafensw.edu.au for information on all current and planned courses available at the Nambucca CLC.

By: Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN