Nambucca Headland Museum formally recognised for centenary work



THE Nambucca Headland Museum has been formally recognised by Museums and Galleries of NSW for its involvement in the centenary of the Nambucca Heads Railway Station celebrations in December 2023.

The full day of celebration events on the site of the Nambucca Heads Railway Station was highly successful, far exceeding expectations, and the Nambucca Headland Museum has now been honoured with three nominations in the Museums and Galleries of NSW’s annual Imagine Awards.



The Imagine Awards highlight the resilience, innovation and creativity of museums, galleries and Aboriginal cultural centres across NSW and recognise the passionate people who work in them.

“The museum was nominated in the Engagement category and the Accessible Arts category,” Nambucca Headland Museum’s Research Officer, Rachel Burns, told News Of The Area.

“I was also surprised and a bit embarrassed that I am nominated in the Volunteer Achievement Award, for convening the Centenary event and writing publications.”

The Nambucca Headland Museum is up against some tough competition in these awards as some other nominations are for organisations that have regular funding and paid staff.

“Win or lose, it is well deserved recognition for the tremendous effort by the many volunteers who commemorated our wonderful heritage listed station,” added Rachel.

“I am personally very proud of the Nambucca Heads community and its volunteers.

“We are well and truly the mouse that roared.”

Nambucca Valley Phoenix is also nominated for an award in the Accessible Arts category.

The Imagine Awards night will be held in Sydney on Thursday 21 November 2024.

By Mick BIRTLES