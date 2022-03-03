0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST Thursday a very enthusiastic group of bowlers from Nambucca Heads Bowling Club came together to enjoy a colourful day and raise funds for a valued local charity.

Over $1300 was raised through fines, raffles, and a variety of activities.

Irene Rowsell (President), Ruth Welsh and Mel Brown represented the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group Inc.

This group has been active since 1989, and all money raised in our valley goes directly to helping local cancer patients.

Spending includes the purchase of aids and equipment which can be loaned to families for use in their own home, travel costs for treatment and help and advice for patients and families.

This is a very valuable resource which is used by many people in our Valley.

The group contributed $420,000 towards a meeting and storage room at the Macksville Hospital.

Volunteers and locals are welcome to attend meetings at the hospital on the third Monday of the month at 1pm.

Nambucca Heads Women bowlers are playing our social games again on Thursday mornings.

Come down to the club at 8:30, ready for a 9am start.

Club championships have begun, with Consistency matches being played Tuesday mornings.

We encourage anyone to come and enjoy some nice company and watch the games as well.

Our club also likes to support other local clubs, and teams will be visiting Scotts Head this Thursday to join in their Gala Day.

By Nerida BLACKFORD