Nambucca Heads Bowls

IN the past week or so, despite the weather’s best attempts to disrupt bowls at our club, we have been somewhat fortunate to get some quality time on the greens.

The inaugural Marquis Macadamia Pairs event was run and won by Warren Gallop and Bev Cloake.

A good field was on hand in what was a fun day and for what is sure to be an ongoing success.

We can still use more teams for our last Monday of the month event so if you’re interested in fielding a team contact the club for details.

The quarter finals of our Major Singles were played with Paul Michel edging Doug Cedelland, Paul Ward defeating Jo Francks, Ken Rostron overcoming Aaron Cedelland and Graham the better bowler Hunt defeating Terry Harvey.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday at 1pm so come on down to watch some quality bowling.

This past Sunday had the club officially open our two new greens with over 80 bowlers and non-bowlers alike, enjoying the good weather in friendly competition and a BBQ lunch to boot.

Our normal weekly program commences with club selected Triples on Wednesday, Ladies social bowls on Thursday from 8.30am, Friday is Men’s Triples from 1.00pm and finishing off the week with Sunday morning social bowls.

Our Easter Saturday Triples event is still accepting nominations so get a team in while you can as it will be closing soon.

See you all on the greens or at the club.

Regards from Grumpy’s unpaid and overworked editor as the Grump himself is AWOL.

By Grumpy’s CORNER