Nambucca Heads Bowls Report

AFTER months of delays with the bowling greens and hard work by the secretary, manager and board of directors, bowls finally returned to Nambucca Heads.

There was a full green of 48 players for the first Friday back, some forgetting the small circle was meant to be on the inside.

The $15 winners were Ken Summerville, Frank Ronan and Gary Tierney.

Second place went to Mick Ellison, Kevin Byford and Mike James and third place went to Mick Audsley, John Stewart and Bill Miernik.

The lucky losers prize went to the team of Errol Green, Peter Dawe and Barry Redman.

The lucky bowler was Errol Green but unfortunately for his rink they couldn’t collect the $480, which now jackpots to $540 next Friday.

The feedback from all players about the new green was extremely positive and it will be great to see plenty of players back down at the club.

A reminder to all bowlers of the weekly events.

Wednesday club selected triples starting at 1pm, Friday pairs in the morning starting at 10.15am, Friday nominated triples starting at 1pm and Sunday morning club selected triples starting at 10.30am.

All players are reminded that roll ups are to be conducted East – West and if you don’t know which way that is then it’s the opposite to the way we normally play.

If you are still having trouble then please see Barry Redman as he’s an ex geography teacher.

Due to the delays with the greens we will be organising a very tight schedule with the club championships.

Players need to check the notice boards and let your teammates know when events are on.

Congratulations to the team of Rhys Riddell, Chris Brownlie and Greg Riddell on winning the triples tournament held at Macksville last weekend.

Go Nambucca.

By Grant LAWRENCE