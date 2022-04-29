Nambucca Heads commemorates ANZAC Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTHER Nature was kind to attendees of ANZAC Day 2022 commemorations in Nambucca Heads on Monday with only a small amount of rain falling during the Dawn Service and dry weather for both the March and Main ANZAC Day Service.

The COVID pandemic put a hold on being able to march and hold services for the past two years and, judging by the large number in attendance, people in Nambucca Heads were glad to be able to return to the traditional way of observing ANZAC Day.

Staff of the Nambucca Heads RSL Club, led by CEO Wendy Mills, lit the area of the Nambucca Heads Memorial with flaming torches for the Dawn Service which greatly added to the emotion of the occasion.

Following the dawn service the Nambucca Heads RSL Club served nearly 200 cooked breakfasts in a manner that has become a tradition in the town.

Approximately 40 veterans led the march from the top of Bowra Street to the Nambucca Heads Memorial with several service groups and school groups marching behind the veterans.

Many veterans commented how wonderful it was to have school children participate in the march and how well behaved they were during the service.

The ANZAC Day address was delivered by Captain Peter Fox from the 41st Battalion, the Royal New South Wales Regiment (41 RNSWR), who is currently 2nd in Command of Charlie Company at Coffs Harbour.

Captain Fox, who grew up in Murwillumbah, has served as an education officer in the Regular Army before transferring to the Army Reserve and is currently a science teacher at Bellingen High School.

Captain Fox reminded those gathered about the sacrifices of our ANZAC forefathers and provided an insight to the hard work that Army Reservists from the Mid North Coast have been doing in support of Operations Flood and COVID Assist.

Soldiers from 41 RNSWR performed the role of Cenotaph Guard during the Nambucca Heads Main Service and Mr Chris Ellicott of Newee Creek, a former soldier and East Timor veteran, told News Of The Area, “The soldiers’ steadfastness during the 40 minute service was a credit to them and their unit.”

By Mick BIRTLES