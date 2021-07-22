Nambucca Heads golfer Darcy Habgood Qualifies for the U.S. Amateur

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DARCY Habgood from Nambucca Heads has qualified for golf’s biggest amateur event, the U.S. Amateur.

Darcy’s top five finish in the qualifying event at Chambers Bay Golf Club in Seattle secured her invitation to the U.S. Amateur.

Darcy shot a one over par 74 and despite stumbling with a double-bogey on the par three 17th the two birdies earlier in the round were enough to secure her ticket to the U.S. Amateur which takes place on August 2-8 at the Westchester Country Club in New York.

Darcy’s proud father Paul Habgood is the PGA professional at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club and will be following each stroke.

“We are all incredibly proud of Darcy, she is a member of the Nambucca Islands Golf Club and the members and town are right behind her.

“Some of the coverage will be on Fox Sports and some of the coverage will be a hole by hole account from the PGA website, so I will follow each stroke one way or another.

“Darcy has been practicing really hard following a knee injury which set her back and put the whole thing in doubt so it’s a special achievement we are proud of,” said Paul.

Darcy is on a golf scholarship at Washington State University and has an World Amateur Golf Ranking of 611 where she scored an average of 73.88 over 16 rounds in five tournaments in her 2019-2020 season as a Cougar.

General Manager at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, Jonathan Zirkler said, “Qualifying for the US Amateur is an amazing achievement, it’s pretty much the number one amateur golf event in the world.

“We are all incredibly proud of Darcy’s achievements,” said Jonathan.

By David WIGLEY