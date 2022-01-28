Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF nothing else, the rain during the week will do wonders for the new turf that has recently been laid across the front of the 17th Green, bringing an end to the poor state of the fairway that has plagued us for many years.

On Tuesday 18 January we played a Medley Stableford in pleasant conditions, thankfully, for players, the expected storms in the afternoon fizzled out.

Darren Bowles (9) from Woolooware and Jeramy Ashmen (17) both scored 39 points in Division one (0 to 18), Darren winning on countback.

In Division two (19 to 45), Leslie Mohr (22) top scored for the day with 43 points to win from Keith Elphick (19) with 34 points. Other good scores from Geoff Harris 36, Paul Ryan, Mark Donsworth (Toukley), Stuart Garvey, Nate Beverley, Michael Post and Brad Dyet (Kempsey) all with 35 points, and the ball rundown to 33 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Stuart Garvey on 5 and 7, Nate Beverley on 8, Jeffrey Vanderwyk on Pizza’s 13th, Darren Bowles on 15 and Ethan Dowling 18.

The Ladies played a 9 Hole Summer Stableford competition on Wednesday 19 January, won by Dianne O’Leary (19) on 20 points on countback from Susan McWilliam (13) from Darwin. Suzanne O’Donnell & Jennifer Johnston both scored 18 points for the Ball rundown.

32mm of rain on Thursday morning 20 January and threatening weather for the day resulted in Thursday’s Medley Single Stableford being abandoned due to lack of starters.

Saturday 22 January was a Medley Single Stableford – the original field of over 100 reduced to just over 70, as some players ‘don’t do wet’.

In Division one (0 to 16), we needed a countback to separate Norman Devereaux (15) and Jeramy Ashman (16) both scoring 38 points, but Norman won on the countback.

Similarly, in Division two (17 to 45), Chris Brownlie (20) and David Molloy (21) from Eastlake both tied with 40 points, with Chris winning on the countback.

Other good scores from Andrew Mackinnon 39, Drew Glasson & Garry Johnstone 38, and the ball rundown to 33 on countback.

NTP’s went to David Molloy for the longest put on 2, Stephen Carr on 5, Ray Baker on 7 & 18, Norman Devereaux on 8 and 15, and William Mann got the Pizza voucher on 13.

MNCDGA District Championships are being held at Nambucca again this year on Sunday 13 February – over $2,500 in Individual prizes over four Divisions and Team prizes. Bookings are open through the Pro Shop.

So, get your Club’s Team or group organised and book today – entry fee $30 per player.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN