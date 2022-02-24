Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OUR refurbishment of the 17th Hole reached completion with the Bunker being returned to play on Saturday.

The bunker has been substantially reduced in length and will still test the skills of anyone failing to reach the green.

The new turf in front of the green is coming along nicely, assisted by good rainfall to promote quick growth.

This week’s featured sponsor was Nambucca Newsagency (Thea & Stephen Kimber) who have kindly provided an additional prize package of Darryl Lea and Scratches for the overall winners on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (collect these from the Office).

Tuesday 15 February was a Medley Stableford with the overall winner for the day being Denise Paluch (15) playing in Division 1 ( 0 to 19) with 41 points on a countback from Daryl Wall (11).

In Division 2 (20 to 45), Anthony Luxton (23) from Coolangatta/Tweed scored 40 points to win from Ross Morpuss (22) with 38 points.

Other good scores from Clyde Johnston, Dane Grabbe (Kempsey) & Andrew Johnston with 38 points, Rhonda Rowe, Nathan Ison & Gary Rumble with 37 points.

The Ball rundown to 34 points on countback.

Congratulations to Henny Oldenhove for scoring an elusive “Eagle” on the par 5, 384-meter 16th hole and getting rewarded with a box of balls from the Eagles Nest.

The Women played their Monthly Medal on Wednesday 16 February.

Division 1 (0 to 23) was won by Glenys Thompson (13) with 66 net from Denise Paluch (14) with 67 net.

Glenys also won Scratch 79.

In Division 2 (24 to 30), Helen Ferrero (29) Macksville scored 72net to win from Rhonda Rowe (26) with 73 net.

Lyn Grose won the scratch with 97.

The winner of Division 3 was Jennifer Ainsworth (32) with 64 net from Kerry Shearer (38) with 70 net.

Jenny also won the scratch with 96.

The ball rundown went to 76 net on countback.

Thursday 17 February was a Medley Stableford with Philip Rose (22) from Everglades having the best overall score to win the Newsagent’s prize package and Division 2 (19-45) from David Gilmour (28) with 38 points.

Edward Penrose (14) was the winner of Division 1 (0 to 18) with 38 points from Johnathon Zirkler (4) with 37 points.

Paul Rowe (Sawtell) & Ken Whan scored 36 points, with the Ball Rundown to 33 points on countback

On Saturday 19 February the heavy showers reduced the field for the Medley PAR event, and qualifier for the new Skins Knockout being sponsored by Christian Knight.

David Rosser (16) apparently never missed a fairway in achieving a great result of +5 to easily win the best overall score to win the bonus Nambucca Newsagency prize package and Division 1 (0 to 17) from Edward Penrose (13) with +1 on a countback from Drew Glasson.

In Division 2 (18 to 45), Geoffrey Poole (28) was square to win from Neil Duffus (20) with -1.

Other good scores from Andrew MacKinnon, Troy Herbert, Joe Street & Stephen Carr – all square.

The ball rundown to -4 on countback.

The Skin’s Knockout progressive update is on the Noticeboard – golfers can still nominate for round 2 on 14 May.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN