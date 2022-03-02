Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WE are really feeling the forces of nature this week, with La Nina venting it’s fury upon the east coast of Australia.

We have managed to get in most of the week’s Golf events but had to cancel this month’s Dolphin Day on Thursday due to the river levels and high tides closing our causeway access – one of the joys of being on an Island.

As I write, minor flooding warnings have been issued for Macksville and Bowraville, we wish everyone to stay safe.

Our week’s featured sponsor was Allied Air Conditioning who also look after the Club’s cooling and heating systems.

On Tuesday 22 February, we played the ‘Island Challenge’ single stroke event sponsored by Toyota Service Advantage – a multi round series where your best 5 scores throughout the year count towards winning a Drive, Stay and Play Golfing package.

Tuesday’s stroke event was well attended, with most players being able to finish before the afternoon deluge.

This month’s winner was Greg Smith (10) with a fine round of 64 net to win from Nathan Ison (17) with 66 net.

Gross winner was Luke Fry from Coffs Harbour 68.

The best lady golfer was Heather Gray with 70 net.

Only two other players managed to play to their handicap or better – Gary Scott and Jeffrey Vanderwyk, with 67 net.

Other good scores from Ray Guiana, Peter Moxon and Jaydan Taylor from Sawtell with net 70.

The next Island Challenge is on Tuesday 22 March.

The Ladies were extremely lucky to be able to hold their Opening Day Single Stableford on Wednesday 23 February, sponsored by Blondies Hair & Beauty.

Around 120 players were originally down to play, but uncertainty about the weather reduced the field to 64 very keen ladies and included 38 visitors in the field – from Coffs Harbour down to Port Kembla.

Henny Oldenhove (16) with 38 points was the winner of Division 1 (0 to 19) from Machelle Nichol (18) from Coffs Harbour with 36 points.

Dianne O’Leary (20) was the winner of Division 2 (20 to 25) with 38 points from Joanne Habgood (23) from Bonville with 36 points.

The best score of the day went to Christine Mackay (28) from Kew who won Division 3 (26 – 35) with 42 points from Heather Gray (27) with 34 points.

In Division 4 (36 to 45), Sharon Worthing (38) from Frederickton won with 33 points from Kerry Shearer (39) with 32 points.

Other good scores from Talia Donovan (Bowraville) 36 and Glenys Thompson 35 – the ball rundown to 30 points on countback.

Thursday’s ‘Dolphin Day’ Medley Stableford was cancelled due to flooding of the causeway and adverse weather.

On Saturday 26 February, once again the field was decimated with player concerns about the predicted weather – but the course remained in good condition, notwithstanding the downfalls of the previous days.

There were 42 very dedicated golfers who finally left the first tee, with the weather being kind until later in the day – only a few did not finish.

John Morgan (16) and Jeramy Ashman (15) both scored 37 points, with John winning the day’s event on countback.

Good scores also from Raymond Guiana & Stephen Carr 36, Drew Glasson 35, and the ball rundown to 32 on countback.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN