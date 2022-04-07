Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS should be called ‘The No Golf Report’

The rain event during the week, culminating in major course flooding on Thursday meant that there was no golf played on the Island during the week.

Very fortunately, the Club infrastructure, Pro Shop, Golf Cart Shed and Greens Shed all have remained above the flood level and are undamaged.

However, most of the golf course was under water.

The good news is that the damage to the course does not appear to be as bad as last year.

Despite occasional tidal surges over the causeway, members responded to the call out for a working bee on Saturday morning to rake and remove debris, repair damaged cart paths, repair gardens and whipper snip in accessible areas, making a huge contribution assisting our staff in the daunting task of rehabilitating the course.

It is likely that there will be more work ahead.

Thank you to those that were able to make it.

All golf has been cancelled at this stage up to and including Tuesday 5 April.

A decision will be made on Monday 4 April in relation to play on Wednesday and thereafter.

It was great to see a good crowd turning out for our Friday night re-opening at short notice – the Restaurant was busy, the beer was cold, the raffles well supported, and the Member’s Draw (postponed from Wednesday) winner was Lyn Grose.

At time of writing, we hope to have the Golf Course open for competition from Wednesday – walkers only, as the ground remains too soft to handle the weight of motorised golf carts and scooters.

Keep checking Facebook, your emails and Member’s Portal for regular updates on Golf and Restaurant from our General Manager.

Your support is much appreciated.

Weather permitting, I hope to see you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN