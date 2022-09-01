IT has been a huge week of golf at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, culminating with our Annual Island Classic over the weekend, with a capacity field including 59 players from visiting clubs.

I know that the group from Uralla who visit every year enjoyed the hospitality of many venues in town during their weekend get-away.

Beginning on Tuesday with the monthly ‘Island Challenge’ generously sponsored by our member Michael Briscoe’s ‘Toyota Service Advantage’.

The 18 Hole Medley Stroke was won by Paul McElhinney (21) with net 69 from Edward Beaton (23) with net 70.

Gross winner was Graham Watson 81.

Best Ladies result was Jennifer Johnson (24) with net 72. Other good scores from Joe Street, Kel McGoldrick, Dean Riordan (Freddo) 7 Shane Crouch (Freddo) all woth net 73. NTP’s winning a sleeve of golf balls were Neil Duffus on 5, Colin Habgood on 7, Geoff Brooks on 8, Thomas Robbins on 15 and Steve Kimber on 18. Ray Guiana claimed the ‘Pizza This’ voucher on 13.

Progressive results will be published shortly.

The Women played an 18 Hole Single Stableford on Wednesday with 37 starters.

Donna Easey (24) started off a great week, winning Division 1 (0 to 27) with 37 points from Henny Oldenhove (17) with 35 points. In Division 2 (28 to 45), Bryony Brownlie (44) scored 35 points to win from Kay McGoldrick (28) with 30 points.

Other good scores from Christine Clarke and Denise Paluch 35, and the Ball Rundown to 31 on countback.

NTP’s to Ann Antcliff and Robyn Jones on 5, Jennifer Johnston got the Pizza voucher on 13, and Kay McGoldrick on 18.

Thursday’s ‘Dolphin Day’ Open Medley Stableford sponsored by Nambucca RSL attracted 84 players including some visitors from as far away as Leeton and Coolangatta Tweed.

The overall winner of the Dolphin Day shirt was Eric Hudson (22) from Leeton with 40 points.

In Division 1 ( 0 to 16), Drew Glasson (10) and Troy Herbert (7) both scored 39 points, Drew winning the countback.

In Division 2 (17 to 22), Thomas Wattison (19) scored 38 points to win from Peter Bush (18) with 37 points on countback.

Division 3 (23 to 45) was won by Barbara Callan (41) from Coolangatta-Tweed with 41 points from Gary Laing (25) with 36 points.

Other good scores from Col Wormleaton, Garnet O’Brien and Geoff McCann 37, and the Ball Rundown to 32 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Scott Burley for the longest putt on 2, Urpo Ylinen on 5, Michael Post on 7, Andrew Mackinnon on 8, Robert Coneybeare got the ‘Pizza This’ voucher on 13, Martin Jones got Stu’s ball on 15 and Robert Reid on 18. The Shot of the Day goes to Anthony Smith for his 3rd shot to the Par 5 Fourth Hole for an Eagle 3 – a dozen balls coming his way from the Eagles Nest.

The 36 Hole Stableford Island Classic event sponsored by Midcoast Trucks commenced on Saturday with a great field of 172 players.

This year’s Classic winners are Justin Ely (Hunter Valley) and Katrina Skinner-Oyston (Maitland).

Scratch Runners Up were David Rook (Coffs Harbour) and Jo-Anne Stinson (Club Taree).

The Women’s 18 Holes was won by Tiffany Paul (19) from Crescent Heads with net 78, Runner up was Donna Easey (24) net 74, and 2nd Runner up Dianne O’Leary (17) net 68. Saturday’s winner was Dianne Heath (31) from Coffs Harbour 35, Runner up was Adrienne Smith (15) with 34 points.

Sunday’s winner was Jan Harris (30) with 36 points from Ann Antcliff (28) with 35 points.

The Men’s 36 Holes Division 1 (+6 to 13) was won by Stuart Jiohnston (11) net 70, runner up Stuart Garvey (8) net 68.

Division 2 (14 to 20) was won by Joe Street (16 with net 73 fro Geoffrey Harris (20) net 72. Divison 3 (21 to 36) was won by Colin Easey (24) with net 74 from James Hawksworth (24) from Emerald Downs.

Full daily results, ball rundown and NTP’s are available on Member’s Portal and the Club Website.

Uncollected trophies will be available for collection from the Pro-shop from Thursday (closed due to Greens Renovations).

By Geoffrey MCCANN