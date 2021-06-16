Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WEEKLY Golf Report for the week ending 12 June 2021.

Winter certainly has arrived.

Our greens staff are working flat out putting the finishing touches to the flood repairs program, and getting the course prepared for the Foursomes Championship in the coming weeks, and the Vets Week of Golf and the Club Championships in July.

Who would have thought we’d have things back in such good shape after the devastation caused by the floods only a few months ago.

What a fantastic job the Greens Team have done, and acknowledging the assistance provided by Brad Fortesque and the Fortade Group Pty Ltd, Handybin Services Pty Ltd, and Coffs Harbour & Bonville golf Clubs.

A special big thank you to Midcoast Trucks for donating the use of a 3 Tonne truck to enable us to move a huge amount of sand into all our bunkers.

GreenKeeper Greg has really enjoyed playing with all his new toys, but unfortunately, he’ll have to give them back soon.

What great community spirit.

This week’s featured sponsor was Terminator Ant & Pest Control – thank you Adam Rostrom.

Tuesday 8 June was an Open Medley Stableford with two players scoring 41 points – Jeffrey Blackman (22) from Taralgon and Kay McGoldrick (29), with Jeffrey winning on countback.

Other good scores from Michael Tarleton 38 & Hugh Fraser (Armidale) 37.

The Ball Rundown went to 34 on countback.

NTP’s to Rhonda Rowe on 5, Alvin Rapley got the Pizza voucher on 13 and Bruce Silvia from Coffs Harbour on 18.

Wednesday 9 June was a Women’s Single Stableford played in damp conditions after overnight rain discouraged many from playing.

Blitzing the small field was Gillian Anderson (20 with 38 points to win from Jennifer Johnston (24) with 29 points on countback.

Other good scores from Angela Patton, Leanne Welsh & Wendy Avery 29, Jan Harris 28.

The NTP on 18 went to Jennifer Johnston.

Thursday 10 July was a Medley 4BBB Stableford played on one of the coldest days yet.

Playing later in the morning the winning pair of Lewis Tomm & Johnathon Zirkler scored 46 points to win from Warren Fuller & Paul McElhinney with 45 points on countback from 6 other groups all on 44, winning in the Ball Rundown.

NTP’s went to Donald Atkinson on 2, Rick Heywood on 5, John Hopkins on 7, Colin Wormleaton on Subway’s 8, Wormo again on the Pizza 13th, Andrew Mackinnon got Stu’s ball on 15 and Joe Street on 18.

Friday 11 July had 2 events – from 8am, the Chook Run was a 2 Person Ambrose for a change – Chook winners were Mark Seagram & Geoffrey Couchman, and runners up ball winners were Grant Smith & Shane O’Neill.

Also, the Kempsey Haval sponsored Island Challenge monthly stroke event.

Some good scores were recorded, with players all keen to perform well to maintain their standings in the race to Royal Pines at the end of the year.

Andrew Mackinnon (16) won the event with net 66 from Keith Elphick (23) net 67. Bruce Berry (4) won the scratch with 71.

The best lady was Henny Oldenhove (16) with a net 70.

Other players to play to their handicap or better to win a sleeve of balls were Liam Fuller & Steve Carr.

NTP’s went to Joe Ellison (Kiama) on 5, Phil Mander on 7, Steve Carr on Subway’s 8, Geoffrey McCann on Pizza 13th, Liam Fuller got Stu’s ball on 15 and Bruce Berry on 18.

Latest standings will be displayed shortly.

Saturday 12 September was another busy day, with the Men’s Foursomes Championships over 27 holes and a Medley Stableford for those not wishing to compete in the 27 hole event.

This year’s Men’s Foursome’s Champions are Bruce Berry & Peter Farrell with a score of 118, only one shot away was Grey McCoy & Rick Heywood 119 who won the net with 106.5.

Other good scores to collect in the ball rundown were Steve Frost & Colin Wormleaton, Geoffrey’s Harris & McCann, & Chris Knight & Joe Street.

Congratulations to all other contestants for entering this Honour Board event.

In the Stableford event, Stephen Doherty (18) scored 38 points to win Division 1 (scratch to 17) from Matthew Ward (Macksville) with 34 points.

In Division 2 (18 to 45), John Amatto (23) from Coolangatta Tweed visiting for the Ready Mob Indigenous Knockout Tournament scored 42 points to win from Alvin Rapley (29) with 38 points.

Other good scores from Keith Elphick & John Buganey 37 points.

The Ball Rundown to 33 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Peter Fredericks on 2, Michael Tudehope (Windsor) on 5, Colin Wormleaton on 7, Nathan Moran (Kempsey) on 8, Kevin Mulhall on 13, Matthew Ward (Macksville on 15 & Walter Bortoletto nearly holed out on 18.

WGCNC Pennants – The Dolphins squared their match against Coffs Spoonbills at Sawtell and Stingrays lost 3.5 to 1.5 to South West Rocks.

We will play against each other at home on 21 June, this match was the first in the draw delayed by rain.

Brian Burns Memorial Shield Challenge is a 2 Day 4BBB Event to be played at Nambucca on 17 June and Macksville on Saturday 19 June – full details on flyers in house and golfers wishing to represent their Clubs need to register at their Club.

Course Flood Recovery – much of the accumulated mud has been removed, some mounded, others used to fill the old bunker on the right hand side of the 3rd fairway.

Some sand has been delivered, and front 9 bunkers are back in play shortly – remember to check the Local Rules Board for any changes to mode of play.

Manpower Mondays – From 8am Monday mornings for a few hours performing simple tasks to assist our busy Greens Team – just turn up with your gardening gloves, and sign in at the Greens Shed.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN