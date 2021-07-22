Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A BUSY week for golfers at the Island this week with qualifying rounds for the ‘Let’s Play Keno’ two Person Ambrose event run by Golf NSW and the start of the Men’s Championships.

Greg and his team have got the course in the best condition since the floods, and the greens are sensational! The week’s featured sponsor was Dan’s Tree Services – thank you Dan.

Tuesday 13 July was a Medley Stableford run with two Divisions.

Peter Miller (14) scored 39 points to win Division one (scratch to 21) from Rodney Kinnear (19) from Kempsey with 34 points.

In Division two (22 to 45) the scores were much better with Jeffrey Vanderwyk (22) top scoring with 41 points to win from Heather Gray (29) with 40 points.

Other good scores from Graeme Bassam 37, Ross Morpuss & Leslie Mohr 36.

The Ball Rundown went to 33 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Jeffrey Vanderwyk for the long put on 2, Stephen Huff (Eden Country) on 5, Dennis Ashton got the Subway voucher on 8, Andrew Johnston got the Pizza voucher on 13, Alvin Rapley took Stu’s ball on 15, and Rodney Clarke (Kenpsey) on 18.

On Wednesday 14 July, the Women played a two Person Ambrose to qualify for the State ‘Let’s Play Kent’ sponsored event.

Winners and qualifiers were Chris Clarke and Adrienne Smith (5.25) with a score of 64.75 and runners up and reserves were Rhonda Rowe & Linne Street (10.25) with 67.75.

Good luck in the Regional Finals ladies.

The Ball Rundown went to 70.75.

NTP’s went to Kerry Shearer & Dorothy Bunyan on 5, Judy Boyle & Sue Seymour got the Pizza Voucher on 13, and Rhonda Rowe & Linne Street on 18.

Thursday 15 July was a Medley Stableford, and the last chance to practice before the start of the Championships with some particularly good scores being returned.

In Division one (scratch to 20), Andrew Mackinnon (16) scored 41 points to win from Stuart Garvey (10) with 40 points.

In Division two (21 to 45), Bryan Ussher (21) top scored for the day with 43 points to win easily from Garry Thurlow (24) with 40 points – these guys will feel the effect on their handicaps for Saturday.

Other good scores from Johnathon Zirkler, David Mattacott 39 and Urpo Ylinen 39, William Mann, Warren Fuller, Heather Gray & Paddy Byrne 38.

The Ball Rundown went to 35 on countback.

NTP’s went to Neil Duffus for the long Put on 2, Greg Jager on 5, Warren Fuller on 7, Ken Marriott got the Subway voucher on 8, Andrew Mackinnon got the Pizza Voucher on 13, Grey McCoy got Stu’s ball on 15 and Roy Russell on 18.

Saturday 17 July was the Men’s Monthly Medal and first round of the Club Championships.

We probably could not have had more trying conditions with winds blowing close to gale force across the course, and players having to dodge fallen twigs and leaves on the putting greens.

Even stories of runaway buggies (who said it was Bushies) being blown across the practice putting green.

Nevertheless, quite a few players revelled in the tough conditions, and made a good start for their Championship campaign.

In ‘A’ Grade (scratch to 12) Garnet O’Brien (12) won with 66 net from Drew Glasson (10) with 71 net. Greg McCoy was scratch winner with 75.

In ‘B’ Grade (13 to 18), Christian Knight (16) had 70 net to win from Tomm Lewis (17) with 71 net.

Scratch winner was Norman Deveraux with 87.

In ‘C’ Grade 19 to 36) Donald Atkinson (33) had 66 net to win from Roy Louis (28) with 69 net.

Roy Russell won the scratch with 92. Other good scores from Graeme Bassam 69, Peter Moxon, Garry Thurlow & Kevin Anderson 72.

The Ball Rundown went to 75 on countback.

NTP’s went to Andrew Johnston for the long put on 2, Michael Summerill on 5, Brad Fortesque (Kempsey) on 7, Don Atkinson got the Subway voucher on 8, Andrew Mackinnon won another Pizza on 13 and Mark Blake on 18.

Updated Eclectic results are posted on the Golf Notice Board, with some of our higher handicappers not far off the pace in the Net – and there’s a long way to go yet.

On Sunday 18 July we played the qualifying round for the ‘Let’s Play Keno’ sponsored Mixed two Person Ambrose run by Golf NSW.

The winners and qualifiers were Julie & Stuart Garvey (9.75) with a score of 64.25, closely followed by runner’s up and Reserves, Thea & Stephen Kimber (11.75) with 65.25 who just pipped the early leaders Sue & Geoffrey Brooks (7.25) only half a point away with 65.75.

Good luck in the Regional Finals.

By Geoffrey MCCANN