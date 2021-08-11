Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OUR greens staff have been busy taking advantage of generally good weather to undertake further major improvements on the Golf Course – the latest being the filling in of the bunker on the left hand side of the 10th green.

The bunker has outlived its usefulness as the trees have grown tall enough to now protect that side of the green, and the face was collapsing exposing irrigation and drainage – time for our old friend to go.

Rain overnight on Monday forced the cancellation of Tuesday’s scheduled Stableford event.

On Wednesday 4 August, the Women played a Single Stableford with Maxine Townsend (18) top scoring with 38 points to win Division one (Scratch to 28) from Sue Seymour (27) with 36 points.

In Division two (29 to 45) Dianne Hopkins (39) scored 35 points to win from Jennifer Ainsworth (34) with 34 points.

Other good scores from Judy Boyle 36 and Debra Gersbach 35 and the Ball Rundown went to 32 on countback.

NTP’s went to Heather Gray and Dorothy Bunyan on 5, Leanne Welsh scored the Pizza voucher on 13 and Judy Boyle on 18.

Thursday’s Medley Stableford was sponsored by Midstate Financial Services – thanks to Stuart Garvey.

There must have been plenty of run on the course with four players sharing the top score of 38 points.

In Division one (scratch to 20), Joe Steet (19) just pipped William Mann (19) for the winner’s trophy on countback on 38 points. In Division 2 (21 to 45) Peter Delaney (24) scored 38 points to win from Mark Blake (29) on 37 points.

Other good scores from Geoff McCann 38, Alvin Rapley and John Hopkins 37, and Colin Habgood 36.

The Ball Rundown went to 32 on countback.

NTP’s went to Peter Bush for Ecomist’s Long Putt on 2, Geoff Brooks on 5, Geoff McCann on 7, Paul Dyer got Subway’s voucher on 8, Rick Heywood took home the Pizza voucher on 13, Bruce Berry got Stu’s ball on 15, and Philip Mander on 18.

Saturday 7 August was a Medley 4BBB Stableford with Lyn Saggers (29) and Jan Dampney (29) visiting from Yamba top scoring with a huge 51 points to sweep the field and win the event from Paul Ryan and Lee Fewings not far behind with 48 points.

Other good scores from Ray Meehan and Roy Russell, David Wilson and John Nebauer, Dennis Ashton and Greg McCoy all with 47 points – it was a busy afternoon for the Handicapper.

The Ball Rundown went to 43 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Don Atkinson for Ecomist’s Long Putt on 2, Glen Crow on 5, Henny Oldenhove on 7, Rick Heywood got Subway’s voucher on 8, Graham Long took home the Pizza voucher on 13, Colin Wormleaton got Stu’s ball on 15 and Stuart Johnston on 18.

By Geoffrey MCCANN