Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

WEEKLY golf report for the week ending 29 May 2021.

We have been blessed with great Autumn weather this past week – great weather for playing golf and allowing our greens staff to “make hay while the sun shines”.

Golfers will have noticed that much of the mud from the flooding has been removed or re-positioned for landscaping purposes, and work on some bunker refurbishments is also underway.

A big thanks to Fortade Group Pty Ltd on completion of the replacement of our Golf Cart paths which had been destroyed by the flooding – a great job guys.

Tuesday 25 May was a Medley Single Stableford won by Jan Harris (32) with 39 points on a countback from Gary Rumble (26).

Other good scores from John Buganey 38, Caleb Foran (Kempsey) 37 and Maxine Townsend 36.

The Ball Rundown to 33 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Caleb Foran on 5, Andrew Johnston on 7, Caleb Foran on Sunway’s 8th and John Moore won the Pizza voucher on 13.

Wednesday 26 May was a Women’s 4BBB Stableford and qualifying round for the Women’s 4BBB Knockout.

Winners were Judy Boyle & Lyn Grose with 46 points from Debra Gersbach & Jennifer Ainsworth 45 points, and Robyn Jones & Dianne O’Leary 42 points on countback.

The Ball Rundown went to 39 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Heather Gray, Leanne Welsh, Dianne Hopkins, Suzanne O’Donnell, Donna Easey & Peta Giddey on the 5th, Glenys Thompson & Kay McGoldrick on 13, and Dorothy Bunyan & Linne Street on the 18th.

Thursday 27 May was our Open “Dolphin Day”, sponsored by Nambucca Heads RSL & Midstate Financial Services (Stuart Garvey).

With a huge score of 47 points, visitor Daniel Tape (31) from ANGGC was the overall winner and recipient of the Dolphin Day shirt.

Division 1 was won by Brett Peake (15) from Lakelands with 40 points from Kathleen Griffin (18) with 38 points.

Division 2 winner was Joe Street (20) with 41 points from Jeffrey Vanderwyk (21) with 40 points.

Other good rounds from Stuart Johnston, Michael Heathwood, David Ogilvy & Bruce Mason, all with 38 points.

The Ball Rundown went to 33 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Peter Fredericks for the Longest Putt on 2, Paul McElhinney on 5, Greg Jager on 7, Ken Marriott got the Subway voucher on 8, Bill Mann got the Pizza voucher on 13, Greg Jager got Stu’s ball on 15 and Brad Fortesque on the 18th

Friday’s Chook Run was won by Trevor Mulligan & John Delamante in a 2BBB event on a cold and windy day with 16 brave souls turning up in the hope of winning an elusive chook.

Saturday 29 May was a Men’s 2 Person Ambrose event, and qualifying round for the “KENO Let’s Play Ambrose” event run by Golf NSW.

Congratulations to the Winners and Keno qualifiers Stephen Doherty & Joe Street (9.25) scoring 60.75 Net.

Runners Up and reserve qualifiers were Neil Duffus & Thomas Robbins (11) with 62 Net.

The Ball Rundown went to 65 Net on countback.

NTP’s went to Ian Vidler for the Longest Put on 2, Greg Smith on 5, Chris Knight on 7, Mark McLaren on Subway’s 8th, Trevor Peter got the Pizza voucher on 13, Roy Russell got Stu’s ball on 15 and Darren Key (Mr. Subway himself) on the 18th.

MNCDGA Men’s Pennants – No matches were played this weekend.

Brian Burns Memorial Shield Challenge is a 2 Day 4BBB Event to be played at Nambucca on 17 June and Macksville on Saturday 19 June – full details on flyers in house and golfers wishing to represent their Clubs need to register at their Club.

Competition Results will now be printed and available for visitors to check their results, as they do not have access to our Members Portal – the folder will remain next to the score card box.

Course Flood Recovery Local Rules are still in operation but will be amended as soon as our Bunkers have been repaired – please refer to the Local Rules Board, as changes are imminent.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN