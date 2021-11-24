Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER busy week on the Island, with lots of welcome visitors playing in our competitions – some keen golfers even flying in by helicopter for a quick 18 holes on Thursday afternoon.

Good scores continued, probably assisted by some extra runs on the fairways, and our sensational greens.

The course continues to recover well from the flooding, and our Greenkeeper Greg has been busy with the herbicide to further improve the fairways and tees by removal of rogue grasses.

Many players will no doubt be thankful for the removal of the large Casuarina tree on the right side of the 16th fairway which had become unsafe.

We thank this week’s featured sponsor – who supply commercial and domestic air fresheners and insect repellent solutions – see popular member Andrew Donovan for a full range of his products.

Tuesday 16 November’s Medley Stableford was played in two divisions, with Henny Oldenhove (15) winning Division 1 (0 to 20) with 38 points from Garnet O’Brien (11) with 37 points.

Tony Seymour (31) was the winner in Division 2 (21 to 45) with the best score of the day 40 points from David Pleasance (26) from Bonville with 39 points.

Other good scores came from Geraldine Antonio from Bonville 38 and Don Wills 37, with the ball run down to 33 on countback.

Golf shot of the day goes to Christopher Lucas who holed out on the 13th Pizza Hole – well done Chris – your Trophy will be ready for Presentation Day.

The Women played a Single Stableford on Wednesday 17 November.

Division 1 (0 to 25) was won by Jennifer Johnston (23) with 37 points from Glenys Thompson (13) 36 points.

Winner in Division 2 (26 to 34) was Wendy Ritchie (29) with 34 points on countback from Robyn Jones (27).

Deidre Byrne (35) scored 37 points to win Division 3 (35 to 45) from Wendy Avery (45) with 36 points.

Other good scores from Henny Oldenhove and Suzanne O’Donnell 35 points.

Thursday 18 November was a Medley Stableford with over 100 players including 34 visitors from as far as Ballina, Armidale & Sydney, some getting amongst the trophies.

In Division 1 (0 to 15) Robert Pelzer (15) from Newcastle won with 37 points from Matthew Ward (8) from Macksville with 36 points.

Division 2 (16 to 22) winner was Garry Ensby (21) from Ballina with 37 points from John Hopkins (21) with 36 points.

In Division 3 (23 to 45), Barrie Nicholson (25) was the winner with 37 points from Donald Lavery (31) with 35 points.

Other good scores from Peter Green (Manly) and Geoffrey McCann 36 points.

The Ball Rundown went to 31 on countback.

On Saturday 20 November a Medley Stableford event in 3 Divisions.

We needed a countback to decide the winner of Division 1 (0 to 15) with Paul Ryan (13) and Christian Knight (13) both scoring 38 points, Paul winning on the countback. Jacob Newbury (21) scored 40 points to win Division 2 (16 to 22) from Denise Paluch (16) with 38 points.

Best score of the day from Gregory Lucas (31) who was the winner in Division 3 (23 to 45) with 43 points from Han Jansen (23) with 36 points.

Other good scores from Malcolm McGoldrick 38 and Tim Byrnes (Sawtell) 36. The Ball Rundown to 33 points on countback.

Please stay COVID safe and observe our Club’s Covid safe directives on course and in the Clubhouse.

By Geoffrey MCCANN