Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Report

SOME windy and cold conditions early in the week did not deter our hardy golfers, with some particularly good scores being returned.

Our Golf Course Management team have been busy shifting 140 tons of fresh sand and most of our Bunkers are back in play after the floods destroyed them.

Unfortunately, many of us seem to be out of practice in getting out of them.

Tuesday 22 June was an Open Medley Stableford and won by Rick Heywood (13) with 38 points from Liam Fuller (12) on 37 points.

Other good scores from Heather Gray & Jan Harris 36 points, and Peter Bush 35 points.

The Ball Rundown to 31 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Steve McNeil on 5, Philip Mander on Subway’s 8th, Michael Tarleton got the Pizza voucher on 13, Gary Rumble got Stu’s ball on 15 and Chris Morgan on 18.

Wednesday 23 June was a Women’s 4BBB Par event – Jenny Johnston & Gillian Anderson combined very well to score +8 to win from Coral McCann & Dinna Easey +6 on countback from Faye Hopkins & Morann Paterson.

Balls went to Rhonda Rowe & Kerrie Jackson and Robyn Jones & Glenys Thompson.

NTP’s went to Coralk McCann & Donna Easey on 5, Faye Hopkins & Morann Paterson got the Pizza voucher on 13, and Gillian Anderson & Jenny Johnston on 18.

Thursday 24 June was the Open “Dolphin Day” Medley Stableford sponsored by Nambucca RSL and Midstate Financial Services (Stuart Garvey).

The overall winner with 42 points was Gary Laing (25) with 43 points who won a Golf Shirt from the Pro Shop which will be embroidered with details of Dolphin Day win.

In Division one (scratch to 20), Michael Tarleton (19) with 40 points from Bruce Mason (18) with 38 points.

In Division two (21 to 45), Gaylene Parsell (35) from Everglades scored 39 points to win from Heather Gray (30) with 38 points.

Other good scores from David Ogilvy 38, David O’Sullivan, Roy Russell, Andrew Bagust, Peter Bush and Geoffrey McCann all with 37 points.

The Ball Rundown to 34 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Andrew Mackinnon for the longest putt on 2, Stuart Garvey on 5 and 7, David Gilmour on Subway’s 8, Gaylene Parsell got the Pizza voucher on 13, Greg McCoy got Stu’s ball on 15 and Ken Marriott on 18.

Saturday 26 June was a Medley Stableford played in 2 Divisions.

Division one (Scratch to 18) was won by Stuart Johnston (8) with 37 points on countback from Colin Wormleaton (10).

In Division two (19 to 45) was won by Ben Venner with 39 points from Leslie Mohr (24) with 38 points.

Other good rounds from Joe Street 38, Maxine Townsend, Greg McCoy, Greg Lucas, Ian Vidler & Lee Fewings all with 36 points.

The Ball Rundown went to 33 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Drew Glasson for the Longest Put on 2, Murray Ingram on 5, “Wormo” on 7, Dave Rosser on Subway’s 8, Trevor Peter wins the Pizza Voucher for a great shot to only 6cms on 13 – so close mate – Andrew Mackinnon got Stu’s ball on 15, and Dave Rosser on 18.

Sunday 17 June was the Finals playoffs for the MNCDGA Pennants.

The boys had to get up early for their 7.30am start at Woolgoolga and 8.00am at Sawtell.

Congratulations to all our players on a great effort to make the finals.

Our division four Team had a tough match against Bellingen 2 and lost 3 / 2 to be division Runners up.

In a nail biting finish that went right down to the wire, our division three Team defeated Sawtell 1 by 3 / 2 to win our first MNCDGA Pennant since 2012 – not bad for a team that we were never going to have until a last minute “shanghai” effort by Team Captain Andrew Mackinnon to recruit his team of novice Pennant players.

I understand that they are all keen to sign up again for next year.

By Geoffrey MCCANN