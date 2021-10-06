Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHO would have thought Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club greenkeeper Greg would be excited to get 7mm of rain?

It has been just enough to settle the dust that is residual silt from the flooding back in March, and more importantly, bring the recently renovated fairways greens back to life.

Another busy week at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club with great weather and good fields.

And thanks to this week’s featured sponsor – Nambucca RSL.

Tuesday 28 September was a Medley Stableford. Division 1 (scratch to 18) was won by Denise Paluch (16) with 38 points from Garnet O’Brien (13) with 37 points.

In Division 2 (19 to 45) Edward Beaton (21) scored 36 points to win from Leanne Welsh (24) with 35 points.

Other good scores from Philip Mander, Rick Heywood and Henny Oldenhove all with 36 points.

The Ball Rundown went to 33 on countback

On Wednesday 29 September, the Women played a Stableford with scores in the 40’s. Division 1 (scratch to 25) was won by Kerrie Eichorn (14) with 41 points from Glenys Thompson (15) with 40 points.

In Division 2 (26 to 34), Marilyn McNally (26) also scored 41 points to win from Kay McGoldrick (26) with 40 points.

In Division 3 (35 to 45), Linda Piccin was the winner with 39 points from Kerry Shearer (37) with 38 points.

Other good scores from Jennifer Ainsworth 39, Lyn Grose and Lillian Lukins 37, and the ball rundown went to 35 on countback

Thursday 30 September was our Open “Dolphin Day” Medley Stableford sponsored by Nambucca RSL and Midstate Financial Services (Stuart Garvey).

The threat of a little rain reduced the field from over 100 to 98 players – the best score of the day and overall winner was Gary Rumble (24) with 42 points.

As part of the trophy package, Gary wins the special “Dolphin Day” golf shirt of his choice. In Division 1 (scratch to 16, Anthony Smith (8) and Tomm Lewis (16) tied with 38 points each, Anthony winning the countback.

In Division 2 (17 to 21), Dave Mattacott (17) scored 41 points to win from Warren Fuller (18) with 40 points. Division 3 (22 to 45) was won by Chris Tinson (25) with 41 points from Peter Dawe (24) with 39 points.

Other good scores from Colin Dunne and John Morgan 38, Rodney Robertson, Uri Ylinen, Peter Stokes, Donald Atkinson, and Paul Maxwell all with 37 points.

The Ball Rundown went to 34 points on countback.

Saturday 2 October was the Men’s Monthly Medal sponsored by Nambucca Local Liquor with a great field of 113 players trying to win one of our shiny new Monthly Medals.

In “A” grade (scratch to 12), Graham Watson (11) scored a fine 65 Nett to win the Medal from Greg Smith close behind nett 66. Greg McCoy got the Gross with 72.

In “B” Grade, Glenys Thompson (15) and Garry Johnstone (15) both tied with 67 nett, Glenys winning on countback, and Garry gets the Medal.

Peter Thompson won Gross with 83.

In “C” Grade (19 – 45), Trevor Peck (23) won the Medal with 65 Nett from Andrew Mackinnon (19) with nett 66.

Gross winner was Andrew Bagust 88.

Other good rounds from Pat Ellis, Grant Squires, Don Atkinson and Mark Blake nett 67, Henny Oldenhove and Norman Deveraux nett 68.

The ball rundown went to 71 nett on countback.

Updated Eclectic results are on the Notice Board.

On Sunday 3 October we played the Open “Island Sunday” Mixed 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Jennifer and Andrew Johnston.

Most of us didn’t stand a chance with Glenys Thompson and Trevor Peck continuing their sizzling form to win from Linne and Joe Street on countback with 45 points.

In the Ball Rundown, their nearest rivals had 42 points, balls going to 41 points on countback.

See you on the Island.

By Geoff MCCANN