Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Report

AND the rain just keeps on coming!

Our course’s flood recovery was going along quite well with 18 Hole competitions held on Tuesday and Wednesday, but overnight rain of over 30 millimeters on Wednesday made the course unplayable for Thursday’s Medley Stableford.

After a course inspection on Friday morning, it was decided that the back 9 holes were unsuitable for play, and Saturday’s event reduced to a 9 Hole Stableford on the front 9 holes – walkers only.

Tuesday 4 May was a Medley Single Stableford which was won by Cliff Howard (12) with 38 points, with Russell Lane from Coffs Harbour (20) runner up with 36 Points on countback from Walter Bortoletto and Heather Gray. Ball Run-down to 34 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Gary Rumble on the Newsagent’s 5th, Steve McNeil (Coffs Harbour) got the Pizza voucher on 13th, Stuart Johnston won his own ball on the 15th (not sure how that one works!), and Walter Bortoletto on the 18th.

Wednesday 5 May, the Ladies played their Monthly Medal round and it was hard going in the soggy conditions on the back 9 holes.

The Medal winners were: Division (1 scratch to 25) was Susan McWilliam (13) with 69 Net; Division 2 (26 – 34) Heather Gray (32) net 7 and Division 3 (35 to 45) Peta Giddey 69 net.

Gross winners were Susan McWilliam, Wendy Ritchie & Peta Giddey.

The Ball Rundown went to 77 net on countback.

NTP’s went to Dianne O’Leary and Wendy Avery on 5th, and Judith Boyle got the Pizza Voucher on 13th.

Thursday’s scheduled Medley Single Stableford was cancelled as the course became unplayable following overnight heavy rain.

The scheduled qualifying round for the Men’s Singles Knockout and deferred first round of the TopGun Shootout set down for Saturday 8 May has been postponed until Saturday 22 May and was replaced with a 9 Hole Single Stableford.

Peter Thompson (17) revelled in the conditions and scored 21 points to win on a countback from Graham Watson (13).

Other good scores from Peter Bush and Leslie Mohr 19 and Paddy Byrne with 18 points.

The Ball rundown to 15 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Ben Venner on the Newsagent’s 5th, and Stuart Johnston got the Subway voucher on the 8th.

MNCDGA Men’s Pennants – no matches played last week. Next match is both teams against Woolgoolga at home on Sunday 16 May. Progressive results on the Notice Board.

Golf Course Flood Recovery Program

President Geoff Harris will be providing full details in a Member’s update very shortly.

However, I can tell you that an immediate priority will be to have our Golf Cart paths commercially re-constructed as a priority – this will allow members and visitors weatherproof access to 18 Holes of golf without damaging the fairways and green surrounds.

Thank you all for your understanding during this difficult time – Good golfing everyone!

By Geoffrey MCCANN