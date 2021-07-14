Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OUR featured sponsor this week has been Marcel Towers – a popular apartment destination overlooking the Nambucca River for some of our visiting golfers.

Over the week we have had some good scores, and many of our visiting golfers who are still in town for the postponed Vets Week of Golf, were able to get amongst the trophy winners.

Tuesday 6 July was a Medley Stableford event which was won by Steve McNeil (11) from Dorrigo with 40 points from Cameron Matthews (6) from Port Macquarie with 36 points.

Other good scores from Michael Tarleton 36 and Heather Gray 35. The Ball Rundown went to 32 on countback.

NTP’s went to Colin Habgood (Kempsey) on 5, Catherine Pautsch (Wakehurst) on 7, and Stephen Kimber on Subway’s 8.

Wednesday 7 July was normally Women’s Day, but due to the postponed Vets Week of Golf, we played a Medley Stableford – and the Ladies really made it their day.

In Division one (scratch to 27), Rhonda Rowe (26) scored 39 points to win from Coral McCann (24) with 38 points.

In Division two (28 – 45) Lyn Parkes (32) top scored for the day with 40 points to win from Yvonne Tisdale (34) from Howlong with 37 points.

Other good scores from Jenny Thorne & Thea Kimber 37, Faye Hopkins & Sue Brooks 36 with the Ball Rundown going to 32 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Lyn Parkes on 5, Robyn Jones on 7, Alvin Rapley got the Subway voucher on 8, Henny Oldenhove won the Pizza voucher on 13, Stephen Venner got Stu’s ball on 15, and Yvonne Tisdale on 18.

On Thursday 8 July we played another Medley Stableford, with some very good scores returned.

In Division one (scratch to 20) John Daley (17) from Yamba scored 40 points to win from Greg Smith (11) with 39 points.

In Division two (21–45), Peter Dawe continued good form from last Sunday to top score for the day with 42 points to win from Christine Osbourne (28) from Tanilba Bay close behind with 41 points.

Other good scores from Scott Burley 38 and Geoffrey Harris 36, and the Ball Rundown went to 32 on countback.

There were some great shots to the Par 3’s with NTP’s going to Alvin Rapley for the long Put on 2, Walter Bortoletto on 5, Greg Smith to 69cms on 7, Scott Burley to 90 cms to claim the Subway voucher on 8, Kel McGoldrick to 112 cms for the Pizza voucher on 13, Paul Ryan got Stu’s ball on 15, and Bill Mann almost got another HIO on 18 with a great shot to 70cms.

Friday’s golf was cancelled due to overnight rain and a very wet golf course.

Saturday 10 July was very windy, and a great field of almost 100 players enjoyed the “fresh” air and managed some good scores under difficult conditions.

Overnight, we were extremely disappointed to find that some vandals had decided to use the 17th green as a tee off spot during the night – thank you Greg for an excellent quick repair job, leaving only minimal impact upon players.

In Division one (scratch to 16), Phillip Frost (15) and Mark McLaren (13) both scored 38 points, with Phillip winning on countback.

In Division two (17–23), Christian Knight (17) scored 39 points to win from Keith Elphick (22) with 38.

In Division three (24-45), Bernard Dugdale (24) scored 38 points to win from Peter Dawe (24) with 37 points.

Other good scores from Philip Mander 38 and Chris Brownlie 37.

The Ball rundown went to 32 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Don Atkinson for the long put on 2, Graeme Bassam on 5, Kel McGoldrick on 7, Graham Long on 8, John Nebauer got the Pizza voucher on 13, Philip Mander on 15 and David Mattacott on 18 after hitting the power lines with his first shot and taking the compulsory re-play.

The Club Championships commence on Saturday 17 July, with rounds two and three on Saturday and Sunday 24 and 25 July.

The Final round with a seeded draw for the leaders in each grade on Saturday 31 July.

The Ladies Championships are on Wednesday 21 and 28 July and Final on Friday 30 July.

By Geoffrey MCCANN