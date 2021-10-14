Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A BUSY week again on the Island, good weather and lots of run on the fairways making for excellent playing conditions and good fields.

On Tuesday 5 October, we hosted 94 Mid North Coast Vets for the 3rd round of their Championships playing Individual Stableford format.

In Division 1 (scratch to 15), Ross Donnelly (9) from Macksville won with 38 points from Greg McCoy with 37 points on 3 way countback from John Clancy (12 – Coffs Harbour) and Steve McNeil (9 – Dorrigo RSL).

In Division 2 (16 to 22), Paul McElhinney (19) had the best round of the day with 43 points to win from Mark Stuckey (22 – Sawtell) and Dennis Ashton (18) 39 points. Division 3 (23 – 45) was closely contested with Leslie Mohr (23), Lionel Goodacre (28 – Bowraville) and Lee Fewings (32) all scoring 39 points, with Les winning the 3 way countback.

Other good scores from Jeffrey Porter (Coffs Harbour), Clyde Johnson, Sue Stuckey (Sawtell), Kevin Mulhall, Bill Parker (Bowraville) and Joe Street all with 38 points.

The Ball Rundown went generously because of the Championship round all the way down to 32 points on countback

The ladies played their monthly Medal on Wednesday 6 October.

Cheryl Gilmour (24) was the winner of Division 1 (scratch to 25) with 65 Net from Glenys Thompson (14) with 76 Net.

Gross winner was Glenys Thompson 81.

In Division 2 (26 – 34), Narelle Delaney (29) scored 68 Net to win from Deidre Byrne (33) on countback from Helen Ferrero (29) from Macksville.

Gross winner was Lyn Grose 96. In Division 3 (35 – 45), Linda Piccin (42) had 63 net to win from Dorothy Bunyan (37) with 76 Net. Dorothy also won the Gross.

The Ball rundown went to 71 net on countback.

Thursday 7 October was a great day for good golf with 113 players in the Medley Stableford sponsored by Allied Air Conditioning.

A warm welcome to the 18 visiting Vets from Kew Country Club.

Philip Mander (13) top scored for the day with a great 44 points to win Division 1 (scratch to 16) from Kerrie Eichorn (13) with 41 points.

It was a colossal tussle in Division 2 (17 – 22) with Edward (Ted) Beaton (20) and Nathan Ison (17) and Bryan Ussher (17) all scoring 39 points, Ted winning on the 3 way countback.

We had another countback in Division 3 (23 to 35), with Leanne Welsh (23) and Donald Stiegrad (27) both scoring 40 points, Leanne with the better back nine.

Other good scores from William Mann 40, Geoff McCann, Sean Coenraad, Pat Ellis all with 39 points.

You needed at least 36 points in the Ball Rundown.

On Friday 8 October, we continued “The Race to Royal Pines” – the monthly “Island Challenge” stroke event very generously sponsored by Toyota Service Advantage, and I’m informed that this year’s race is coming right down to the wire! Daryl Wall (13) scored a net 67 to win from Philip Mander (11) last year’s winner 68 net.

Gross winner Bruce Berry 79.

Best Lady’s score was Henny Oldenhove (15) with 76 net.

On Saturday 9 October, I was able to schedule Glen Crow’s favourite PAR event, sponsored by Williams Building Group, who kindly supplied some additional surprises. Whilst not everybody’s “cup of tea”, we had 111 starters, and some surprisingly good scores.

Division 1 (scratch to 15) was won by John Nebauer (15) with +4 from Peter Farrell (6) with +2. In Division2 (16 to 21), Joe Street (16) also scored +4 to win from Chris Thorndike (18) with +3.

In Division 3 (22 to 45), Bernard Dugdale (22) was apparently “sinking putts from all over the place” and scored a very impressive +7 to easily win from Michael Summerill (26) with +3.

Other good scores from Peter Bush +3, Denise Paluch, Steve Frost, Chris Tinson, Daryl Wall, Chris Brownlie & David Mattacott all with +2.

The Ball rundown went to -1 on countback.

By Geoffrey MCCANN