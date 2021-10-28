Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GREAT weather for golf and a busy calendar for the week gave Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club players a great opportunity to improve their handicaps with the greens looking absolutely sensational – well done Greg and your team!

The course is recovering from the flood damage very well now, and the Flood Recovery Local Rules are being abolished from Monday 25 October.

Golf Shot of the week goes to Peter Farrell for a Hole-in-one on Nambucca Newsagent’s sponsored 5th Hole – congratulations Peter!

This week’s featured sponsor was North Coast Boating Centre – thank you guys!

Starting on Tuesday 19 October with a Medley Stableford, Kevin Mulhall (19) scored 40 points to win Division 1 (scratch to 20) from Graham Watson (10) with 38 points.

In Division 2 (21 to 45), Gary Scott (29) top scored for the day with a great 43 points to win from Damon Green (21) from Crescent Head with 39 points.

Other good scores came from Gary Rumble and Don Atkinson 38 and Heather Gray 37, with the Ball Rundown to 34 points on countback.

On Wednesday 20 October, a good field of 46 ladies played a Stableford event.

In Division 1 (scratch to 25), Cheryl Gilmour (23) scored 37 points to win from Captain Jennifer Johnston (23) with 36 points.

Division 2 (26 to 34) was won by Mavis Davis (27) with 36 points from Wendy Ritchie (29) with 34 points. Meanwhile in Division 3 (35 to 45), there was a countback to decide the winner – Linda Piccin (38) and Suzanne O’Donnell (38) both scored their handicaps of 38, Linda winning on countback.

Other good scores from Henny Oldenhove, Narelle Delaney and Jenny Thorne with 34 points.

The ball rundown to 31 points on countback.

Thursday 21 October was a Medley Stableford, and Anthony Smith (8) won Division 1 (scratch to 16) with 38 points from Warren Fuller (16) with 37 points.

In Division 2 (17 to 22), Wayne Purcell (22) struck some great form to top score for the day with 43 points to win from Howard James (22) from Waratah with 38 points.

Peter Delaney (23) had a good round of 39 points to win Division 3 (23 to 45) from Russell White (35) with 38 points.

Other good scores were from Don Wills 38, Drew Glasson, Keith Elphick, Bruce Berry and Geoff Harris 37 – the ball run down to 33 on countback.

The long awaited President Vs Captain Challenge took place on Saturday 23 October. John Slade and Edward Beaton donated the Shield back in 2003, and it has been hotly contested since then, each side winning 7 times, the President’s for the last three years. I am pleased to report that the Captain’s team triumphed this year, winning the top 20 scores from each side 714 to 643.

Those in attendance at the presentation enjoyed the customary ‘shout’ from President Geoff Harris.

In the Medley Stableford event of the day, Allan O’Brien (10) still showing good form since playing in our Pennants team, won the Division 1 (scratch to 14) with 39 points from David McBaron (4) from Urunga with 38 points.

In Division 2 (15 to 29), Steve Frost scored 40 points to win from Gary Beggs (19) with 37 points.

Visiting from Waratah, James Howard (21) was the winner of Division 3 (21 – 45) with a top score of 44 points from Michael Farrugia (36) with 39 points.

Other good scores from Ralph Taylor 38, Peter Farrell and Uri Ylinen 37.

The ball rundown went to 32 on countback.

Congratulations to Peter Farrell for his ‘Ace’ on the 5th.