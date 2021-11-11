Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GOOD weather and state-wide relaxation of Covid rules have attracted good fields and numerous visitors to enjoy the challenge of playing the Island course.

Our Medal of Medals and the Eclectic was decided on Saturday – congratulations to Garnet O’Brien for winning the Medal, and to Peter Farrell and Colin Wormleation for winning the Gross and Net Eclectic in a very close finish.

Golf shot of the week goes to Graham Watson, who scored a Hole in One on the 18th. Midcoast Trucks was our featured sponsor this week – their continued support is very much appreciated.

Tuesday 2 November was a Medley Stableford with 14 visitors, including 7 from Mereweather, in the competition.

Division 1 (scratch to 18) was won by Graham Watson (10) with 36 points – no doubt assisted by his “ace” on the 18th – on a countback from Mark Wainwright (5) from Merewether.

Another countback in Division 2 (19 to 45) and won by Paul Dyer (36) from Caleb Foran (22) from Kempsey, both with 39 points.

Other good scores from Graeme Bassam 37, Alvin Rapley, Peter Brien & Ian Sanson (Mereweather) with 36 points.

The Ball Rundown to 34 points on countback.

On Wednesday 3 November, the Women played a Canadian Foursomes event. Winners were Rhonda Rowe & Lyn Parkes with 72.37 on countback (would you believe it!) from Robyn Jones and Dianne O’Leary.

Other good scores from Sue Seymour and Jennifer Johnston 72.62, Joanne Habgood (Kempsey) and Talia Donovan (Bowraville) 74, and Lesley Buxton and Kerry Naylor 75.37. The Ball rundown to 76.75.

Thursday 4 November was a Medley Stableford – we were joined by 35 visitors, including 8 from Kurri Kurri, and some were able to get amongst the Trophy winners.

In Division 1 (scratch to 15) Brendan Witherspoon (5) had no trouble handling the Island course and top scoring for the day with 41 points to win from Daryl Wall (11) with 38 points.

In Division 2 (16 to 21), Peter Drysdale (20) from Urunga had 40 points to win from Urpo Ylinen (17) with 37 points.

In Division 3 (22 to 45), Donald Lavery (32) scored 40 points to win from Barrie Nicholson (25) with 38 points.

Other good scores from Leanne Welsh 38 and Matthew O’Brien (Urunga) 37.

The Ball Rundown to 32 on countback.

Saturday 6 November was the Men’s Monthly Medal stroke sponsored by Nambucca Local Liquor, also, the final round of the Eclectic and Medal of Medals playoff.

We were joined by 42 visitors, including a large contingent from the Commonwealth Bank on their Mid North Coast golf trip.

In “A” Grade (scratch to 12), Garnet O’Brien (12) had a great round to score 66 net to win from Peter Farrell (6) with 69.

Scratch winner was Wayne Rafter (3) from South West Rocks with 72.

In “B” Grade, David Mattacott (15), fresh back from a spell and Michael Parker (13) from Oatlands both scored 69 Net, with David winning on countback.

I hear that David also did very well with a Keno win!

Mark Calleja (13) won gross with 83. In “C” Grade (19 to 45), Andrew Donovan (22) scored 66 net to win from Amy Ward (20) from South West Rocks (20) with 68.

Gross winner was Andrew Mackinnon 89 – if only you could keep it on the fairway Andy!

Other good scores from Hans Jansen 68, Peter Stokes & Steve Carr 69, Colin Wormleaton, Steve Frost & Bruce Mason 70.

The Ball Rundown to 73 on countback.

In this year’s Eclectic, Peter Farrell won the Gross with 63, Runner up was Philip Mander 65.

The Net was won by Colin Wormleaton 59.5 and runner up was Andrew Mackinnon 60 – trophies to be awarded on Presentation Day.

Full details of the Eclectic results are on the Notice board and Member’s Portal.

Sunday 7 November was the Open “Island Sunday” Mixed 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Glenys Thompson and Trevor Peck.

The field was lucky to make it to the Clubhouse as the storm clouds approached.

Glenys Thompson partnered with Rodney Ford to win with 42 points from Coral & Geoff McCann with 41 points.

All with 40 points were Dianne Woods & David Hedger (Coffs Harbour), Rhonda Rowe & Peter Dawe, and Urpo Ylinen & Henny Oldenhove.

See you on the Island.

By Geoff MCCANN