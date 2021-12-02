Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH so much rain, the golf course was extremely soggy and we were unable to allow golf carts on course most of the week.

Some brave and super keen golfers ventured out on all competition days, with significantly reduced player numbers.

This week’s featured sponsor was Nambucca Valley Care.

Tuesday 23 November, Neil Duffus (19) was the winner of a small field of 13 players in Medley Stableford with 35 points.

Ball rundown winners were Henny Oldenhove 34, Stephen Kimber 33 and Andrew Johnston 32.

On Wednesday 24 November, the Women held their Pink Charity Day.

Although many piked at playing in appalling conditions this morning the 17 brave souls were joined for lunch, drinks and money raising for our annual cancer day by the rest of the tribe.

$1,000 was raised on the day with cupcakes, raffles, guessing competitions and the inaugural psychic 4BBB aggregate.

Annie Dorrington from Bayview GC and Linda Piccin were the winners with 17 stableford points. NTP 5th was Sue Brooks in Div1 and Wendy Avery in Div3, Chris Clarke won NTP 18th.

Thursday 25 November again affected by rain, and the “Dolphin Day” Open Medley Stableford was postponed due to the small field of 28 players.

Daniel Wren (17) from Bowraville scored 39 points to win from Graham Watson (9) with 36 points.

Other good scores from Philip Mander 34, Robert Coneyvears 33, Andrew Johnston, Danny Cummingham (Everglades) & PeterMoxon 31, with the rundown to 31 on countback.

Saturday 27 November was a Medley Stableford, and while golf carts & scooters were not permitted on course due to some very wet fairways, there were 49 starters, Christian Knight (13) and Steve Frost (15) both scored 38 points, with Chris winning on countback.

Other good scores from Robert Reid 36, Craig Haworth 35, Garry Johnstone, David Rosser, John Morgan & Chris Brownlie 34, with the ball rindown to 32 on countback.

The Presentation of Annual Awards followed with a good number of winners present to collect their Trophies and receive acknowledgement of their achievements from fellow golfers present.

Our Division 3 Pennants Team presented the 2021 Pennant to Club President, Geoff Harris.

For those that did not attend the Presentation or the Club’s AGM, you can collect your trophy cards from the Pro Shop.

The HIO trophies for Graham Watson & Christopher Lucas can be collected from the Captain on golf day afternoons.

Upcoming Events:

Saturday 4 December will be our last Monthly Medal for the year, and a Mixed 4BBB Stableford Open “Island Sunday” is on Sunday 5 December.

Please stay COVID safe and observe our Club’s Covid safe directives on course and in the Clubhouse.

See you on the Island.

By Geoff MCCANN