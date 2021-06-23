Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A HUGE week of Golf on the Island this week, not to mention the continuing Course Recovery Program being completed by our staff, with much appreciated on-going assistance from Brad Fortesque / Fortade Pty Ltd and MidCoast Trucks for providing us with some heavy equipment.

On Sunday and Monday, we welcomed the Ready Mob Indigenous Knockout 2021 Tournament attracting competitors from La Perouse, out to Gilgandra and up to the Queensland border.

Congratulations to the winning team from Kempsey, and first time entrants from Bowraville who managed a very creditable 3rd place.

There was a lot of friendly rivalry, both on and off course – notably the contest between Coffs Harbours teams 1 and 2, with the 2’s winning that contest.

The Best Dressed team was from Gilgandra.

You guys were so well organised, and it was our pleasure to host your Tournament – we hope to see you all again next year.

An Open Medley Stableford on Tuesday 15 June was won by Lyn Grose (29) with 42 points from Colin Habgood (8) from Kempsey with 40 points.

These guys blitzed the field with the closest other good scores from Rod Kinnear (Kempsey) and Bill Mann back on 35 points, and the ball rundown to 33 on countback.

NTP’s went to Peter Miller on 5, Stuart Garvey on 7, Russell Lane (Dorrigo) got the Subway voucher on 8, Bruce Wallace (Coffs Harbour) got the Pizza Voucher on 13, Denise Paluch got Stu’s ball on 15, and Max Cowin (Wynyard) on 18.

Wednesday 16 June was a Women’s Single Stableford played with 3 Divisions.

Donna Easey (23) scored 38 points to win Division 1 from Judy Boyle (24) with 37 points.

Kerrie Jackson (26) won Division 2 with 36 points from Sue Seymour (26) with 34 points.

Lillian Lukins (36) won Division 3 with 38 points from Bryony Brownlie (45) with 30 points.

The Ball rundown went to 33 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Sue Brooks and Angela Patton on 5, Cheryl Gilmour took home the Pizza voucher on 13 and Lillian Lukins got the 18th.

Thursday 17 June was a cold windy day, and we welcomed our friends from Macksville Country Club for the inaugural Brian Burns Memorial Challenge Shield – Brian was a 19 times Club Champion, a feat not likely to be bettered.

The daily event was a Medley single stableford.

Our General Manager, Jonathan Zirkler (4) took out Division 1 (scratch to 16) with 37 points from Rodney Smith (15) from Tully Park with 36 points on countback.

Club Captain, Geoff McCann (19) found some rare form to take out Division 2 (17 to 22) with 40 points from Tomm Lewis (18) with 39 points on countback.

In Division 3 (23 to 45), Gary Laing (26) had 38 points to win from Heather Gray with 37 points.

Other good rounds from Mal Lamb (Macksville 39, Uri Ylinen 38 and Bruce Mason 37. Ball Rundown to 33 on countback.

NTP’s went to Gary Laing for the Longest Put on 2, Scott Burley on 5, Brad Fortesque (Macksville) on 7, Mal Lamb (Macksville) on Subway’s 8th, Stuart Garvey got the Pizza voucher on 13, Brad Ronan (Macksville) got Stu’s ball on 15 and Paddy Byrne on 18.

The Nambucca Team finished with a narrow lead of 6 points in the Brian Burns Memorial Challenge, but the Macksville boys got their revenge on Sunday when local knowledge and tricky greens got the better of the Nambucca team, and the overall match went to Macksville by 8 points.

We’re already planning our revenge for next year’s event

Saturday 19 June was a Medley Single Stableford played in cool and windy conditions.

Colin Wormleaton (11) scored 36 points to win Division 1 (scratch to 19) from Life Member Ian Vidler (16) with 35 points.

In Division 2 (20 to 45), Dianne O’Leary (22) won from Jan Harris (31) and Peter Bush (20) with 35 points on 3 way countback.

Conditions must have been tough, as the Ball Rundown went all the way down to 30 points on countback.

NTP’s went to David Mattacott for the Longest Put on 2, Glen Crow on 5, Colin Wormleaton on 7, Christian Knight got the Subway voucher on 8, John Morgan got the Pizza Voucher on 13, David Wilson got Stu’s ball on 15 and Andrew Mackinnon on 18 – a pity the Pro Pin is no longer Mac.

Sunday 20 June was the last of the Club’s Foursomes Championships, all sponsored by Terminator Ant & Pest Control – thank you to Adam Rostrom.

The club’s Mixed Foursomes Champions for 2021 are Sue and Geoffrey Brooks who blitzed the field with a great score of 129 for 27 holes.

Things were a lot closer in the Net, with Jennifer & Andrew Johnston winning with 114, closely followed by Bryony & Chris Brownlee 114.25 and Judy Boyle and Ray Baker 114.75.

NTP’s on 13 won by Robyn Jones and 18 by Bryony Brownlie.

MNCDGA PENNANTS – Both Division 3 and 4 Teams won their semi-finals matches 3 and 2 and will proceed to the Finals at a date and venue to be advised – well done to both teams, a wonderful achievement.

Course Flood Recovery – Bunkers are back in play! The last of the mud has been scraped and sculptured – remember to check the Local Rules Board for changes to mode of play effective 17/6/2021.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN