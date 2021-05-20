Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Weekly Report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER week of on again/off again golf with two lots of rain during the week forcing cancellation of Tuesday, Thursday and Friday events.

While many golfers are feeling very frustrated, just put yourself in our greenkeeper’s shoes.

Despite the odds, Greg and his team are working small miracles around the course, with reseeding and the use of the verti drain machine to aerate the fairways – this should allow air to circulate, helping to dry out the fairways.

Now, to find out how to switch off the rain!

The Ladies were lucky to get a 9 Hole Medley Stableford game played on Wednesday 12 May.

Jennifer Johnston (25) won Division 1 with 17 points from Lisa Urquhart (27) with 16 points.

Division 2 Winner was Peta Giddey (38) with 16 points from Linda Piccin (41) with 15 points.

Other good scores from Marilyn McNally 16, Maxine Townsend and Dianne O’Leary both with 15.

NTPs on the 5th went to Kerry Naylor and Dorothy Bunyan.

The Medley Stableford scheduled for Thursday and the Haval Island Challenge on Friday were cancelled following a drenching of 24 mm on the course on Wednesday evening.

Return of good weather enabled the course to recover sufficiently to enable us to schedule a Medley Single Stableford on Saturday 15 May – the scheduled Men’s 2 Person Ambrose was deferred until Saturday 28 May.

61 players in 2 Divisions enjoyed great sunny Autumn weather, with golf carts and scooters permitted on course.

In Division 1 (+5 to 18) Graham Watson (13) scored 37 points to win from Stuart Garvey (11) with 35 points.

In Division 2 (19 to 45), Ben Venner and Warren Fuller (19) both scored 36 points, with Ben winning on countback.

Other good scores from Murray Ingram, Glen Crow and Trevor Peter with 35 points.

The Ball Rundown went to 32 on countback.

NTP’s went to Alvin Rapley on 5, Stuart Garvey on 7, Keith Elphick got the Subway voucher on 8, Greg McCoy got the Pizza voucher on 13 and Stu’s ball on 15, and Stuart Garvey on 18.

MNCDGA Men’s Pennants – We hosted the Division 3 & 4 teams from Woolgoolga on Sunday 16, and thankfully, the course had dried out significantly since Saturday.

The Division 3B Team won their match 3 and half to 1 and half, while the Division 4B Team battled it out for a draw with 2 and half each.

One of the matches managed to lose 10 golf balls during their round, with one of our own losing 8 – they obviously missed the fairway!

To be fair, Steve had been at the Club since crack of dawn with his crew putting the finishing touches to repainting of the Club’s Lounge area – a great job, boys!

The team from Woopi were amazed at the progress the Course staff have made since the floods and asked to pass on their appreciation.

Golf Course Flood Recovery Program.

The Club has awarded a contract to Fortade Group Pty Ltd to re-construct the Golf Cart Paths, and we expect that this work will commence in the last week of May, weather permitting.

Having the work performed commercially will ensure that construction is professionally performed with the appropriate heavy equipment and will allow members and visitors weatherproof access to 18 holes of golf without damaging the fairways and green surrounds when completed.

By Geoff MCCANN, Captain NHIGC