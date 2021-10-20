Nambucca Heads Island Golf Report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WELCOME rain drenched the course at the beginning of the week and the events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had to be cancelled.

A small price to pay to see the rejuvenation of growth on the fairways, and I’m hoping it won’t be long before we will be able to remove our Flood Recovery local rules.

Thursday 14 October saw a much reduced field return to the Course after the rain, and all were surprised how well the rain had been absorbed into the ground.

Peter Dawe (23) was the winner of the Medley Stableford with 39 points from Ray Baker (22) with 37 points.

Other good scores from Christian Knight 36 and Pat Ellis 35, with the Ball Rundown going to 32 on countback.

Saturday 16 October saw a return to excellent playing conditions for a Medley Stableford and an eligible round for the Top Gun Shootout with over 100 players on course.

Division one (scratch to 15) was won by William Mann (14) with 40 points from Garnet O’Brien (12) with 38 points in a 3 way countback from Stuart Johnston (9) and Greg McCoy (3).

In Division two (16 to 21), we needed another three way countback to determine the winner, Kevin Mulhall (20), Steve Frost (16) and Trevor Peter (16) all with 39 points, Kevin having the best back 9.

Best score of the day went to Mark Blake (22) who has been in great form lately with 41 points to win Division three (22 to 45) from Ray Meehan (31) with 38 points on countback from Colin Easey.

Other good scores from Phillip Frost 38, Chris Brownlie, Steve Carr, Warren Fuller & Peter Bush 37.

The Ball Rundown to 34 points on countback.

On Sunday 17 October, we played the annual Nambucca Men’s Open Stroke, kindly sponsored by Williams Group Australia – thank you to them, and to Glen Crowe for your generosity in providing numerous additional promotional items for the players.

We welcomed 28 visitors from local clubs, Crescent Head, Port Macquarie and as far away as Bonnie Doon.

It was great to see so many of our visitors amongst the Trophy winners.

Overall winner of the Gross was Bradley Fortesque (5) from Macksville with 70, and Overall Net winner was Andrew Blair (36) from Bowraville with 57 Net – Andrew won’t be playing off 36 any more.

In Division one (scratch to 12) Gross, Greg McCoy (3) won with 70, Runner up was Bruce Berry (3) with 73.

Division One Net winner was Stephen Carr (4) with 68, on countback from Graeme Croad (9) from Kempsey.

In Division two (13 to 18), Gross winner was Jeffrey Gore (13) from Macksville 85, runner up was John Nebauer (14) with 87.

Net winner was Daniel Wren (17) from Bowraville with 70, runner up was Paul McElhinney (17) 73.

In Division three, (19 to 36) Gross, the winner was Stephen Hunt (21) from Macksville with 86, runner up was Keith Elphick (21) with 93.

Net winner was Caleb Foran (23) from Kempsey with 70, runner up was Adam Jones (29) with 70.

The Ball Rundown went to net 75 on countback.

Full result details on member’s Portal.

Please stay COVID safe and observe our Club’s Covid safe directives on course and in the Clubhouse.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN