Nambucca Heads Island Golf Report

A WEEK of great achievements by members of our Club.

Darcy Habgood, daughter of PGA Professional at Nambucca Heads, Paul Habgood, has qualified for golf’s biggest amateur event, the U.S. Amateur.

Darcy is on a golf scholarship at Washington State University and has a World Amateur ranking of 611, where she scored an average of 73.88 over 16 rounds in 5 tournaments in her 2019-2020 season as a Cougar.

Club General Manager, Johnathon Zirkler said “Qualifying for the US Amateur is an amazing achievement, it’s pretty much the number one amateur golf event in the world.

“We are all incredibly proud of Darcy’s achievements.”

From all your friends at NHIGC, Good Luck, Darcy.

The Women’s Pennants ‘Dolphins’ Team had a very tough match against Forster-Tuncurry at Kempsey last Sunday, with 3 matches going down the 19th – nail biting stuff.

Congratulations to the Nambucca Team who finally came out winners 4/1 and brought home the second Pennant for the Club this year.

An outstanding achievement for the Club’s golfers this year, with both a Men’s & Women’s team bringing home a Pennant.

The Men’s & Women’s Championships are underway and the weather has been playing its part – what wind.

Best rounds to date have been shot by Greg McCoy with a three under par off the stick in the 2nd round on the Men’s, and Christine Clarke with an 82 is leading in the Women’s championships.

Greens are rolling ‘slick’ and most of the fairways have come back a treat.

Good luck to all players for the finals this coming week.

Special thanks to the Mid North Coast District Golf Association.

Their support of the Club over the years has been fantastic and this Flood Grant support is especially timely this year after the March 2021 flood.

Funds have been used to purchase needed supplies like fungicides and fertilisers to continue the great work undertaken by our Greens Team.

MNCDGA President Grant Squires handed over flood relief funding to Club General Manager, Johnathon Zirkler during the week.

The week’s featured sponsor was HLV Partners, sponsors of the Men’s Championships.

Tuesday 20 July was a Medley Stableford, and we welcomed quite a few visitors in the field.

In Division one (scratch to 22), Rodney Kinnear (19) from Kempsey scored 39 points to win from Club Treasurer, Andrew Johnston (20) with 38 points.

In Division two (23 to 45) Heather Gray (27) top scored for the day with 43 big points to win from Clyde Johnson (30) with 39 points.

Other good scores from Kay McGoldrick 38, Robert Gimenez (Yamba) 37, Colin Hoskins (Bellingen), Susan Wilson & Douglas Cheetham (Kempsey) all with 36 points.

The ball rundown went to 33 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Jo Simmons (Yamba) on 5, Douglas Cheetham (Yamba) on 7 and 18, Alex Kees got the Subway voucher on 8, and John Buganey got the Pizza voucher on 13.

Wednesday 21 July was the first round of the Women’s Championships, sponsored by Community Transport and Midcoast Trucks.

‘A’ Grade winner was Denise Paluch (20) with net 64 from Chris Clarke (9) with net 73.

Gross winner was Chris Clarke.

‘B’ Grade was won by Angela Paton (27) with net 66 on countback from Faye Hopkins (34).

The Overall winner was Angela Paton.

In ‘C’ Grade, Dianne Hopkins (40) scored 72 to win from Lillian Lukins (35) with net 75.

Gross winner was Lillian Lukins.

Other good scores from Kay McKoldrck 70, Lyn Grose 71, and Wendy Ritchie 72.

Ball rundown to 76.

NTP’s went to Coral McCann on 5, Jennifer Ainsworth got the Pizza voucher on 13, Wendy Ritchie on 18, and Narelle Delaney won the putting.

Thursday 22 July was a Medley 4BBB Stableford.

It was a close tussle with four groups scoring 45 points.

Winners on countback were Steve Frost & Colin Wormleaton from Ray Baker & Graham Watson.

Andrew Johnston & Geoff Brooks and Paul Maxwell & Edward Beaton also came in with 45 points to feature in the ball rundown which went to 43 points on countback.

NTP’s went to Peter Fredericks for the longest put on 2, Greg Jager on 7, Stuart Johnston got Subway’s voucher on 8, Garry Thurlow cleaned up the Pizza voucher on 13, Paddy Byrne got Stu’s ball on 15 and Wormo on 18.

Friday’s Chook Run saw fifteen players brave the winds in search of the elusive “chook”.

Chris Murphy scored 23 points, clear winner from Ken McKay with 20 points on countback from Mark Sinclair.

Welcome to Mary & Graham Bysouth who have joined the Friday Chooks.

Congratulations to Peter Shepherd who scored a Hole-in-One on the 15th – not an easy feat on this long Par 3, even off the yellow markers.

Ken McKay got the NTP on 13.

Anyone can join this very social 9 hole comp on Fridays from 8am playing off the social tees – perfect for beginners and those not up for a full 18 hole competition – specially managed (by Paul McElhinney) Chook Run handicaps apply.

Saturday 24 July was the second round of the Men’s Championships, played in quite pleasant spring conditions- without last Saturday’s almost gale force winds.

In ‘A’ Grade, Greg McCoy (4) shot a fantastic three under Par net 62 to win from Graham Watson (12) with net 65.

Brad Fortescue won scratch with 76.

In ‘B’ Grade, Christian Knight (16) scored net 69 to win from Stephen Doherty (18) with net 70.

Scratch winner was Greg Jager 86.

In ‘C’ Grade, Bernard Dugdale (24) has hit amazing form at the right time, scoring net 63 to win from Keith Elphick (22) with net 66. Joe Street won the scratch with 89.

Other good net scores enjoying the calm conditions from Graham Weary 66, Trevor Peck 67, Greg Smith & Rick Heywood 68, Michael Summerill & Ben Venner 69. The Ball rundown went to 72 on countback.

NTP’s went to Brad Fortesque for the long putt on 2, Graham “Juicy” Weary on 5, Davis Wilson on 7, Greg Lucas got Subway’s voucher on 8, “Juicy” got the Pizza voucher on 13, David McBarron got Stu’s ball on 15 and Brian Ussher almost holed out hitting it to only 20 cms on 18.

Sunday 25 July was the 3rd Round of the Men’s Championships – usually termed “movers” day, this was certainly true as the winds returned yet again, fortunately, not as severe as the previous Saturday.

In A Grade, Rick Heywood (12) scored net 69 to win from Drew Glasson (9) with net 70.

Scratch winner was Greg McCoy with 75.

In B Grade, Robert Coneybeare (17) did very well in the wind to return a net 67 to win from Philip Mander (13) net 68.

Scratch winner was Mark McLaren 85.

Continuing his magical form, Bernard Dugdale (23) also scored net 67 to win from John Buganey (24) with net 72.

Scratch winner was Brian Ussher 91.

Other good net scores from Stephen Doherty & Tomm Lewis 70, Peter Farrell & David Rosser 71.

The Ball Rundown went to 75 on countback.

NTP’s went to Andrew Bagust for the longest putt on 2, John Morgan on 5, Graham Watson on 7, Drew Glasson got Subway’s voucher on 8, Peter Moxon got the Pizza voucher on 13, John Buganey got Stu’s ball on 15, and Peter Dawe on 18.

The top four players in Gross & Net in each grade have been placed in a seeded draw for the final round next Saturday – best of luck gentlemen.

Remember to advise Captain if you are unable to play, so your spot can be made available to the next qualifier.

Progressive Championship results are available on Member’s Portal and on the Golf Notice Board in the club.

Please stay COVID safe and we hope to see you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN