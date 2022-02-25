Nambucca Heads kindy students learn vital bus safety life skills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KINDERGARTEN students at Nambucca Heads Public School learned some vital bus safety skills last week, just in time for Bus Safety Week.

Assistant Principal Leah Millar booked the Busways’ session to help teach the school’s newest students how to be safe on and around buses.

“It’s so important that students learn these lessons as buses are big heavy vehicles that are always around schools,” Ms Millar said.

“The safety lesson for our kindergarten students was highly engaging, the kids loved it and took home some real safety tips!”

Local bus operator Busways offers the free incursions to any primary school within their service areas in Sydney, on the Central Coast, on the NSW North Coast and in Adelaide.

Sessions are tailored to align with learning outcomes under the NSW school syllabus.

“Buses are common around schools, so whether a child catches the bus or not, it is important they learn the key principles to keep them safe around buses,” said Mark Lawrence, Assistant Regional Service Delivery Manager, Busways North Coast.

“The key bus safe behaviours are to stand away from the curb; hold on in the bus while the bus is moving; buckle your seatbelt if there is one; and to wait for the bus to leave the bus stop before crossing the road’,” Mr Lawrence said.

“We always urge parents to meet their primary school aged child on the same side of the road as the school bus,” he said.

“It’s heart wrenching if a young child alights from the bus, gets excited to see their parent across the road, and runs in front of the bus into traffic, where oncoming cars simply cannot see them; it takes a big toll on families, teachers and drivers.”

Primary schools served by Busways buses can find out more or book a Busways’ free Bus Education Program at http://www.busways.com.au/ bus-education-program.