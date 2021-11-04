0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Heads Ladies Bowling Club have been lucky to complete more Championship matches in October, and a good group of spectators have really enjoyed watching the strong competitive games.

In the Minor Singles Final, Nerida Blackford defeated Janice Cedelland in a terrific match.

Both ladies took shots off the other, and it became fairly tense in the last few ends, with both playing some great shots.

Nerida came out the winner 25-21.

The Major Minor Pairs Final saw new bowler Teresa Meehan match it with the three other much more experienced players, drawing to the jack on most ends.

Teresa and Gloria Richardson got off to a strong start and Elaine Fleming played her usual slow start but then started to fire after 10 ends.

Chris Davis also played some nice shots and their team got to within one shot with a few ends to play.

Gloria then pulled out her magic plays and she and Teresa claimed the title 21-14.

In last week’s Thursday social bowls, Joan Haigh played her best game ever to help Nerida to a win over J Cedelland and K Dale; C Davis and E Fleming beat M Duffus and M Dwarte 19-14, and P James and Fletch beat M

Montgomery and A Duffus 15-11.

There are more competitions to be played over the next month including Restricted Singles, and mixed pairs and fours.

By Nerida BLACKFORD