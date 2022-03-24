Nambucca Heads Ladies Bowling Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 24, 2022 President Margaret Flagg presented a cheque from the recent Charity Day to Irene Rowsell. Nambucca Heads Ladies Bowling Club have been running their Consistency Competition over the past weeks. Results were: Rd 1 – N Blackford def E Brown; R Dugdale def J Haigh; E Fleming def P Smith; M Duffus def J Dale; M Fredericks def A Johnson; M Smith def T Meehan Rd 2 – N Blackford def R Dugdale; K Porter def P Fletcher; E Fleming def M Duffus; M Smith def M Fredericks. Semi-finals Kim Porter def Nerida Blackford 157-123 and Manor Smith def Elaine Fleming to the same score. All the ladies are looking forward to watching a great final next Tuesday. Social bowls has seen some new bowlers do well and enjoy their outing. Results from 17 March: B Jones and R Dugdale def A Johnson and A Duffus 30-11; K Dale and N Blackford def J Haigh and M Duffus 20-17; J Cedelland, M Smith and Fletch def Deb, Marilyn and G Richardson 21-11; A Reid, T Meehan and E Fleming def S Coxam, P James and P Smith 25-9. This month our President/Secretary Day was won overall by the Secretary’s teams. Results were: C Davis, M Dwarte and E Fleming def R Dugdale, B Brownlie and P Fletcher 20-14; J Cedelland, M Duffus and B Jones def T Meehan, N Blackford and M Flagg 22-20; a draw was played between J Haigh, M Smith and K Porter against K Dale, P James and G Richardson 19-19; S Coxan, A Johnson and P Smith def D Mann, A Reid and A Duffus 29-12. On the day, President Margaret Flagg presented a cheque from our recent Charity Day to Irene Rowsell, President of the NVCSG Inc. By Nerida BLACKFORD