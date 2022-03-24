0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nambucca Heads Ladies Bowling Club have been running their Consistency Competition over the past weeks.

Results were:

Rd 1 – N Blackford def E Brown; R Dugdale def J Haigh; E Fleming def P Smith; M Duffus def J Dale; M Fredericks def A Johnson; M Smith def T Meehan

Rd 2 – N Blackford def R Dugdale; K Porter def P Fletcher; E Fleming def M Duffus; M Smith def M Fredericks.

Semi-finals

Kim Porter def Nerida Blackford 157-123 and Manor Smith def Elaine Fleming to the same score.

All the ladies are looking forward to watching a great final next Tuesday.

Social bowls has seen some new bowlers do well and enjoy their outing.

Results from 17 March:

B Jones and R Dugdale def A Johnson and A Duffus 30-11; K Dale and N Blackford def J Haigh and M Duffus 20-17; J Cedelland, M Smith and Fletch def Deb, Marilyn and G Richardson 21-11; A Reid, T Meehan and E Fleming def S Coxam, P James and P Smith 25-9.

This month our President/Secretary Day was won overall by the Secretary’s teams.

Results were:

C Davis, M Dwarte and E Fleming def R Dugdale, B Brownlie and P Fletcher 20-14; J Cedelland, M Duffus and B Jones def T Meehan, N Blackford and M Flagg 22-20; a draw was played between J Haigh, M Smith and K Porter against K Dale, P James and G Richardson 19-19; S Coxan, A Johnson and P Smith def D Mann, A Reid and A Duffus 29-12.

On the day, President Margaret Flagg presented a cheque from our recent Charity Day to Irene Rowsell, President of the NVCSG Inc.

By Nerida BLACKFORD