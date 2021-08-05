Nambucca Heads Ladies Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GALA Day – A great turn out of ladies, and a small group of our local men, enjoyed the first Gala Day held on our new green last Thursday.

Teams from Macksville, Scotts Head, Urunga, Sawtell and South West Rocks added colour and fun to the day.

Our newly elected District President, Roe Martin bowled and our President’s team did the right thing and let her win on the day.

The team of relative new bowlers from Park Beach made sure Mick Boyle had to utilise his old high school student management skills.

Their version of the chicken dance to celebrate good bowls was something to see. Maurie Roberts seemed to enjoy his day with a group of lovely ladies too.

There was a lot of money collected for our charity of Camp Quality, with fines including wrong biases, and quite a few misdemeanours by Bill C.

Can you believe he left his hearing aides at home because he didn’t want to hear all the chatter from ladies all morning.

The cheeky girls from Macksville came up with different ways to ‘measure’ so they avoided a fine.

Everyone supported the indoor raffles, cent auction, and varied stalls to make it a very successful day for our Ladies Club, and many commented on the lovely lunch that was provided by the kitchen team.

Thanks goes to every member who helped on the day, and in the planning.

It was a terrific team effort, and we were applauded for putting on a professional day out from those who attended.

Our club would love to see more ladies come along and try bowls as a sport- whether you are young or old, new to the game or an ex player wanting to start back, or just want to come and give it a go- we would enjoy welcoming you on Thursday mornings to our Social Day.

Turn up before 8.30am and we’ll add you to a team.

We can provide bowls, just wear comfy clothes and flat soled shoes please.

NHLBC Ladies Pairs 2021 Champs

Congratulations to our latest Ladies Pairs Champions.

Pat Smith picked up her 5th Pairs title and teamed with Manor Smith, who won her first.

The pair produced some fine bowling to defeat Rosemary Dugdale and Arlene Duffus.

By Nerida BLACKFORD