Nambucca Heads Ladies Bowls

THE ladies of the Nambucca Heads Bowls Club have been busy enjoying not just social bowls on Thursday mornings but Club Championships.

Before we resumed play at our new home green the Fours Club Championships were played at Macksville.

Kerrie Dale, Nerida Blackford, Jenny Thorne and Kim Porter claimed victory over the team of Rosemary Dugdale, Sandra Seckold, Bev Jones and Pat Smith.

Back at home, Manor Smith was crowned Singles Champ after playing her usual strong game against Pat “ Fletch” Fletcher.

Our ladies often travel to other local venues for events and two teams recently attended the 60th anniversary celebrations for the Beautizone at Coffs ex Club.

Rosemary Dugdale, Nerida Blackford & Margaret Dwart enjoyed testing their skills against teams better than them on the day, but it was a successful day out for the team of Sandra Seckold, Elaine Fleming and Pat Fletcher who came 3rd after winning each of their games.

Congratulations to our newly elected committee members after the recent AGM.

President- Margaret Flagg; Vice Presidents- Nerida Blackford & Teresa Meehan; Secretary- Margaret Duffus; Treasurer- Kerrie Dale.

Thanks also to the many ladies who have volunteered to take on responsibilities and ensure we all play a part in continuing to grow our club and share the workload.

By Nerida BLACKFORD