THE Nambucca Heads Lion Club changeover dinner was held on the 22 June 2021 at Nambucca Heads RSL club.

There were approximately 40 people in attendance, including Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM who provided an entertaining and well received toast to Lions Club International.

The new Club officers were installed on the night, including incoming Club President Rod Snart.

2021 Club President Grahame Beatton provided a report on the activities of the Nambucca Heads Lion Club for the year.

Among the accomplishments of the Lions this year was the support offered to farmers being hit by floodwaters through the provision of skip bins, assisting BlazeAid with weekly Saturday night BBQs, the supplying of fencing materials to farmers from a $60000 donation by the Australian Lion Foundation (ALF), and Youth of the Year projects.

Don Parveez’s retirement from the Lions Club was also announced.

Mr Parveez has been a Lion Club member for 30 years, and Mr Beatton provided an entertaining presentation of slides showcasing Mr Parveez’s long history with the club.

Lion John Mills OAM said when speaking of Mr Parveez, “He has been a fantastic worker for the club, absolutely fantastic.

“He gets himself into everything.

“Don is a hardworking man, he never gives up.”

The refurbishment of Lion’s Lookout will be the last project for Mr Parveez, marking the end of a long and committed service to the club and Nambucca Heads.

“A major project that we have been doing is revamping Lions Park,” said Mr Beatton in his President’s report.

“Through a club grant program through the RSL club, and through ALF as well, we have achieved the funds we needed.

“It is looking tremendous out there.

“Although we have had a little vandalism out there unfortunately.”

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN