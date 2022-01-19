Nambucca Heads Men’s Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Starting on a sad note Grumpy heard today that young Jack Young has finally decided to hang up his deadly bowling arm.

Jack who is only 95 was our oldest constant bowler.

It wasn’t Jack’s idea either but his arm continues with Cosi taking it on.

I hope you all read last week’s edition regarding the Royal Tar (the ship) and what a fine body of men are in the photo.

Speaking of Royal Tar, the bowls event continues Tuesday nights with some surprising upsets and great bowls being played.

The final round is to be played on the 25 January.

Wednesday and Friday social comps continue with visiting bowlers welcome.

If you are interested in a game, names need to be in by 11.00am on game day.

Women bowlers are now back after their short Xmas break.

They play Thursday mornings and any new bowlers are most welcome.

There are lists on the clubs notice board for those wanting to play pennants and for the upcoming Club Triples championship so be quick to get your name or your team down.

A big thank you to the Monday morning volunteers doing gardening, mowing, hedging and painting.

The place looks great and we could always use more people.

Finally, get well soon to our member Albert.

We are looking forward to seeing you back on the greens soon.

Till next time, as a wise old man told me once It’s not about what your club can do for you but what you can do for your club.

By Grumpy’s CORNER