Nambucca Heads Men’s Bowls

LAST weekend the semi’s and final of the club’s Championship Triples was played.

Don Lean, Cosi and Bruce Mason defeated John McCollom, Pete Meehan and Tony Urquhart 28 -9 in a tight one.

Mark ‘Canadian Club’ Blackford, Danny ‘the Machine’ Curran and Grahame ‘Gracie’ Porter defeated Rowdy Reynolds, Owen Smith and Drum Poletti 23-22.

The final played on Sunday was tight right to the last couple of ends when team Porter pulled away to win the first championship of the year 25-16.

Minor Pairs start tomorrow and again on Sunday weather permitting.

The Women’s charity day last Thursday raised $1,200 which was a great effort considering the size of the field.

Still an enjoyable day was had by all and a great amount of cash raised for a worthy cause.

A big thank you to master chef Ramsey’s helpers Danny Curran and Pete ‘Golden Tong’ McRitchie on the BBQ.

The recarpeting of the middle green was progressing along well at time of writing and maybe you are playing on it this Friday.

Keep an eye on the board for a sheet for the official opening of our two new greens.

Remember there is only one Grumpy.

By Grumpy’s CORNER