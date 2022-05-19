Nambucca Heads Men’s Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HIS grumpiness is back.

In other words, he remembered this week and therefore won’t need his underling to fill this space.

It has been a quiet week this week with no championships on.

The Men’s Major Pairs start on the 21 and 22 of May with a 1.00pm start.

Ladies are playing their Fours champs on Tuesday and when results become known I will let you know.

Wet weather is still around and thank heavens we have synthetic green’s and have been able to keep playing whereas a lot of grass greens have been unplayable, or you need to get a gym membership and build those muscles

to reach halfway up the green.

Games this week are Wednesday Club Selected Triples, Thursday Ladies Social Bowls (and they have a hoot), Friday Men’s Triples where plenty of sledging goes on, Saturday Men’s Champs and Sunday Mixed Social Bowls, capably run by Peter Fredericks.

Be there by 9.00am for 9.30 start.

Mick Noah Boyle is off on a trip to Darwin and down the Ghan.

Leave us your floating indoor green as we might need it this weekend.

Until next week, if Grumpy remembers.

By Grumpy’s CORNER