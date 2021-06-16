Nambucca Heads Men’s Pennant Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Heads Island Golf Club wasn’t able to participate in the Annual MNCDGA Pennants Competition last year due to the impacts from COVID-19.

Interest in Pennants was slowly waning at the Club, and we were battling to rekindle interest for this year’s competition.

Largely due to the efforts of Division 3 Captain Andrew Mackinnon, Nambucca was able to field 2 Teams in this year’s competition.

The competition provides the opportunity for golfers of varying abilities to compete against similar ability players from other Clubs.

This year, teams in various Divisions came from as far north as Grafton, south to Crescent Head, west to Dorrigo and included Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Bellingen, Bowraville, Urunga and Kempsey.

The series provides a great opportunity for players to compete on new golf courses, catch up with old mates and meet new friends.

The Division 4 team is managed by Warren Fuller and is composed of very keen higher handicap players mainly from “C” Grade, and the Division 3 Team are mostly mid-handicappers from “B” Grade.

Our division 3 team performed extremely well, having the best winning record of any team in any division, and both teams finished top of their group.

The semi finals are to be played at Woolgoolga on Sunday 20 June when we face Bellingen in Division 3 and Dorrigo in Division 4.

By Geoffrey MCCANN