Nambucca Heads Public School warmly welcomes back carers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

tf

ON Friday 17 June Nambucca Heads Public School again opened its gates and doors up fully to family and friends of the school.

The morning was held to celebrate the ending of the regulations that have prevented the school from hosting parents and carers at assemblies and special events as they did pre-COVID.

Classrooms were opened for children to show off their spaces and share some of the work that they have completed this year.

There were lots of smiling faces as eager students walked their parents through the corridors.

Hot chocolates had been pre-ordered and were made in the Nambucca Youthie Van by trained youth from the Valley, and the Nambucca Heads Lions club were set up to deliver sizzling hot sausages in bread for anyone that wanted one.

Following hot chocolates, sausages and a walk through the classrooms, all the students, teachers and visitors to the school were treated to a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and Sprinkling delivered by Ricky Buchanan, Uncle Bud Marshall and Auntie Pauline.

The students all listened carefully to the Welcome to Country, followed by walking respectfully through the Smoking and Sprinkling.

Parents and carers were also invited to take part.

Principal Kate Battiston delivered her own heartfelt welcome back to parents and carers, and a thank you to both teachers and students.

“We have welcomed people back into the school as soon as we could,” Principal Battiston said.

“These last two years have been a challenge for everyone.

“We welcome you back, and we hope to see a lot more of you soon.”

Ms Battiston spoke of her respect and admiration for the students’ resilience during the uncertainty presented by COVID, and praised the staff for their work over the previous two years.

“I’m privileged to work with such professional staff,” she said.

“They have nothing but the best interests of the students at heart.”

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN