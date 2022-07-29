Nambucca Heads Roosters to honour indigenous culture with special jerseys

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Heads Roosters will celebrate the club’s prominent indigenous culture by wearing a specially-designed jersey in their Group 2 Rugby League match against the South Grafton Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Coronation Park.

The Roosters jerseys will feature an indigenous design made by Nambucca Heads resident Denise Buchanan.

Roosters president Peter Bellden explained the background of this weekend’s special game-day celebrations.

“We were meant to have the day during NAIDOC Week, but the jerseys didn’t arrive,” he said.

“The day will be about acknowledging indiegnous culture as it is quite prominent here at the club.

“We have a fair amount of indigenous players, and the jerseys with the indigenous design were made by local artist Denis Buchanan, who is related to some of the players.”

The Roosters president said it would be a special day for the club.

“It’s our last-hope game of the season, and it’s going to be an emotional day as we have been out of the comp for so long,” he said.

“All four grades will be wearing the jersey, and there will be festivities on the day such as a smoking ceremony and Welcome To Country.

”And when the players run onto the field they’re going to have the elders there to bless the players so they won’t have any bad spirits.

“It will be a good way to finish the year, as South Grafton also have a large indigenous contingent, so it will be a special day.”

By Aiden BURGESS